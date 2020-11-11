—

Operation Arkstone, led the Australian Federal Police, alongside NSW Police and other agencies which led to the arrest of an alleged child sex offender has blown the lid on an international paedophile network used to share photos and videos of child abuse.

Following the first arrest made in February of 30 year old Central Coast man Justin Radford, on charges including sexual touching of a victim under 10 and producing and disseminating child abuse material, a further 13 arrests have since been made.

In what can only be described as heinous and sickening act, the investigation also uncovered evidence that 16 children from a childcare centre on the NSW Mid-North Coast had been sexually abused by 27 year old former childcare worker Timothy Doyle, who is facing 303 charges and stands accused of abusing some 14 other children.

Allegations levelled at the 27 year old also include sexual intercourse with a child under 10 and the production of child abuse material. Doyle along with his boyfriend Steven Garrad were arrested in June in the Mid-North Coast town of Kendall.

These details were confirmed in a statement released by the AFP saying, “Police will allege the man used his position as a childcare worker, and other deceptive means in his personal life, to gain access to 30 children.

“The man’s partner, a 22 year old man, also allegedly abused children his partner accessed through deceptive means in his personal life.”

The accused face a total of 828 charges, with half of the men having allegedly abused children directly.

Eight of the accused and 39 of the victims were from NSW.

Of the men arrested there was a volunteer soccer coach, a disability support worker, an electrician and a chef.

It is alleged that 46 children have been abused in connection with the network, with ages ranging from 16 months and 15 years.

“Police will allege Operation Arkstone revealed a network of abuse, where the alleged offenders in the forums encouraged and emboldened each other to engage in acts of depravity and abuse of children.

“Together, we will continue to investigate serious child abuse offences in an effort to bring offenders to justice and ensure the safety of the public.”

Also uncovered by the operation were beastiality charges related to four animals, also committed in NSW. To which Assistant Commissioner Justine Gough added, “We’ve not ruled out further arrests in Australia or offshore, or sadly, the identification of further victims in Australia and offshore.

“No child should be subjected to abuse and violence from the people they trust — whether that’s a family member, a childcare worker or a soccer coach,” she said. “Sadly and heartbreakingly this has been the case for the victims of Operation Arkstone.”