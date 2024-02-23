NSW Cop Emerges As Person Of Interest In Jesse Baird-Luke Davies Disappearance

A NSW police officer has emerged as a person of interest in the “suspicious disappearance” of former TV presenter Jesse Baird and his boyfriend Qantas flight attendant Luke Davies.

Update: Celebrity blogger turned general duties constable Beau Lamarre is in custody after he was named a person of interest in the case. Lamarre handed himself to police on Friday morning.

Lamarre previously dated Baird and the couple reportedly had a bitter breakup. It is not suggested that Lamarre is behind the couple’s disappearance.

The police expressed grave concerns for Baird and Davies after finding bloodied clothing and other items in a skip bin in Wilbar Avenue, Cronulla and a “significant” amount of blood at the former Channel Ten presenter’s home in Paddington.

On Thursday night police raided Lamarre’s home in Sydney’s Balmain suburb.

“About 11:30 pm on Thursday, police executed a search warrant on a home in Waite Avenue, Balmain, as part of an investigation into the disappearance of Luke Davies and Jesse Baird,” a police spokesperson said in a statement.

“Officers seized a number of items. No further information regarding items taken from the property is available at this time. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.”

NSW Police said its detectives “are looking at a line of inquiry that a third person may be able to assist with the investigation.” On Thursday night, police said they were trying to locate Lamarre.

Celebrity Blogger-Turned-Cop

Lamarre had shot to fame in 2014 when the then 19-year-old said Lady Gaga’s Sydney visit inspired him to come out to his family. He has posed for selfies with celebrities including Miley Cyrus, Kim Kardashian, Ryan Gosling and Kirtsen Dunst.

In 2019, he joined the NSW police force and a video of him tasering Indigenous man Kris Bradshaw went viral. An internal investigation cleared Lamarre of any wrongdoing.

Grave Concerns

Earlier this week, NSW police launched an investigation after an employee of a nearby venue discovered bloodied clothing, a mobile phone, credit cards and car keys in a skip-bin on Wilbar Avenue, Cronulla and alerted the police.

Inquiries led them to Baird’s Paddington home, where they found a “significant” amount of blood and signs of struggle. The police established a crime scene and also searched Davies’ home in Waterloo.

Baird and Davies were seen in CCTV footage entering their Paddington home on Monday. A white van, believed to be Lamarre’s was seen driving past the home. Lamarre is reportedly on leave for the past week.

Police have appealed to anyone with information about Baird and Davies’ disappearance or the investigation to contact Waverley Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Davies is Caucasian in appearance, 170cm-175cm tall with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes. Baird is of Caucasian appearance, 180cm to 185cm tall with a muscular build, brown hair and brown eyes. The police said it was not known what Baird and Davies were wearing at the time of his disappearance.





