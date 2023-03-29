NSW MP Facing Rape Allegations Re-elected To Parliament

Former NSW Liberal MP Gareth Ward, who pleaded not guilty to rape and indecent assault charges, was on Wednesday reelected as the Member for Kiama.

Trigger Warning: This story discusses sexual assault, which might be distressing to some readers. For 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

Ward, now an Independent MP beat Labor’s Katelin McInerney.

“Serving our community in Parliament has been the greatest honour of my life,” Ward said in a statement posted on social media.

‘Election Victory Seemed Impossible’

Ward said that his “election victory may have seemed impossible to some” as he had received no preferences from any party.

“When it comes to elections, the people always get it right and it is with humility and honour that I look forward to continuing to work hard and get results for the people of our community as the local Member for Kiama. I want to thank the people of our community for putting their faith and trust in me for the fourth time,” said Ward, who did not address the criminal prosecution he is facing.

In May 2021, NSW Police’s State Crime Command’s Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad said they had set up ‘Strike Force Condello’ to investigate a member of NSW Parliament over historic rape allegations.

‘Not Guilty’

Ward who has been an MP for over a decade and was then the Minister for Families, Communities and Disability Services identified himself as the person who was being investigated. He resigned from the government and moved to the cross bench.

In March 2022, Ward was charged with indecently assaulting a 17-year-old teenage boy at Meroo Meadow in February 2013 and sexually abusing a 27-year-old man in Sydney in September 2015.

Ward had then denied the allegations. “I am innocent and I intend to prove it. I have instructed my lawyers to use every available procedural avenue to bring this matter to trial as quickly as possible,” Ward said in a statement.

On Tuesday Ward pleaded “not guilty” to all charges before the Nowra District Court. The matter was adjourned to April 3, 2023.





