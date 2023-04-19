Perth Gay Nightclub Connections In WA Health’s Measles Alert List

Perth’s gay nightclub Connections is among the venues listed over a measles outbreak by Western Australia Health.

The Health Department issued the alert on Monday, April 17, 2023, after a returned traveller was confirmed to have had the viral illness. The person is believed to have been infected overseas and had visited various places in Perth while being infectious between April 7 and April 13.

The person visited the gay nightclub located on James Street in Northbridge on Saturday, April 8 between 10 pm and 1.30 am.

WA Health’s Director of Communicable Diseases Dr Paul Armstrong clarified that there was no ongoing or current outbreak at the venues, including the nightclub, and any potential exposure could have occurred only during the date and times mentioned.

Highly Contagious Viral Illness

Measles is a highly contagious viral illness that is characterised by a red, blotchy rash and other symptoms include fever, cough and red eyes.

Measles is treated as a public health emergency due to its contagious nature and it can lead to serious complications including ear infections, pneumonia and encephalitis.

“Measles is a serious and highly contagious viral illness spread by tiny droplets released when infected people cough and sneeze,” said Dr Armstrong in a statement. “Children and adults without measles immunity who were inadvertently exposed during this period are at risk of being infected and should be vigilant for the onset of symptoms.”

Those With Compromised Immune Systems Are Vulnerable

According to WA Health, “those most vulnerable to infection include infants too young to be vaccinated, those with compromised immune systems and pregnant women, who are not already immune through vaccination or previous infection.”

Vaccinations had led to measles being eliminated from Australia for around 25 years, except for small outbreaks from returned travellers. “Numerous countries are currently experiencing outbreaks of measles and people travelling to these countries are at risk if they do not have immunity to the illness,” said WA Health.

“Anyone who has had a potential exposure to measles and who develops a fever with these early symptoms should see a doctor,” Dr Armstrong added.





