Brisbane Drag Story Time A Huge Success

On Saturday, December 2, 2023, Brisbane Bookstore Shelf Lovers held their first Drag Story Time for an adoring crowd in their Wooloowin store.

Held in conjunction with Queer and Here Brisbane the event saw over 40 adults and children turn up to listen to local Drag Queen Dolly Kicks read. The crowd ranged from young children to tweens and teens who all enjoyed the colourful reading of Pink Santa by Australian comedian Tanya Hennessey.

The story itself is described as “a jolly and inclusive celebration of the Christmas season” and was the perfect story for this fabulous event. “Sparkling with all the magic of the season, this warm-hearted tale is a celebration of embracing change and being yourself. Christmas is gonna be FABULOUS!”

The Importance Of Drag Story Time

Not content with just story time, Dolly Kicks then led an impromptu mini dance party with the room dancing together to Mariah Carey’s Santa Claus Is Coming To Town before posing for pictures with the group.

Whilst it was a fun and fabulous time for all who attended, many reported back to Shelf Lovers not only about how much they enjoyed the event but also how important it was to them.

“We heard from a number of people on the day and have since received emails from others about how much they enjoyed the event, particularly being able to meet and connect with other parents and families,” Kat, the owner of Shelf Lovers told the Star Observer.

Plans For Future Events

So happy with the event were Kat and the team from Queer and Here that they have confirmed Drag Story Time will return as a monthly event, commencing in January 2024.

“The next event will be held on Saturday January 20. The Queen and theme for the January event will be announced soon,” she revealed. “The Shelf Lovers team, along with Queer and Here Brisbane, were extremely happy with how the event went. Everyone had lots of fun and we can’t wait for the next one.”

Shelf Lovers is also hosting a variety of events in the lead up to Christmas including sessions for building your gingerbread house, based on your favourite book, of course. They will also be celebrating the release of the 5th volume of the popular graphic novel Heartstopper this Saturday the 9th of December at 12pm.

For more information head to http://www.shelflovers.com.au/