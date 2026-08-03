Senate Passes On Financial Redress For Persecuted LGBTQ+ Defence Officers

In a recent Senate inquiry, the Australian Government has failed to endorse financial redress for service personnel impacted by historical policies discriminating against LGBTQ+ people. Instead, they can expect an apology.

The bill in question, entitled Defence Force Discipline Amendment (RCDVS Implementation and Related Measures No. 1) was referred to the Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Legislation Committee for review by the 31st of July, 2026. The Senate’s subsequent report recommended three kinds of redress for the hundreds of LGBTQ+ Australian service members who endured intrusive interrogations, forced resignations, and/or criminal convictions under historical homophobic military laws, none of them financial.

The first recommendation, far from redress, simply advises that the Department of Defence conduct accurate bookkeeping. It suggests that, only “on request by an affected person”, Defence annotate their records to acknowledge that a nominated action (such as a discharge) was undertaken due to the officer’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

The second recommendation is that impacted personnel be issued a “Certificate of Honourable Service”. The third recommendation advises that they receive a complimentary apology. Notably, neither can be redeemed for goods (such as lost-compensation) or services (like LGBTQ+-affirming trauma treatments). Now, human rights and LGBTQ+ activists are asking why, if the bill truly purports to address “fairness” and “military justice”, financial redress isn’t even on the table.

Financial Redress For Impacted LGBTQ+ People Is A Precedent. Why Are We Ignoring It Here?

“Comparable countries like the UK and Canada provide financial redress for service personnel unjustly discharged because of their sexual orientation and gender identity,” said Rodney Croome of Just.Equal Australia. “Tasmania provides financial redress for those who were convicted under the state’s former laws against homosexuality and cross-dressing. The Australian Government must follow these precedents and provide full justice to mistreated LGBTIQA+ service personnel.

“A certificate and an apology cannot make up for loss of career, loss of income, and the long-term pain of discrimination and humiliation.”

The bill now awaits potential amendments and final debate before it can be approved by both houses of Parliament and receive Royal Assent to become law.