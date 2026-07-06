New Research Project To Explore LGBTQ Experiences In Outer Suburbs

A three-year research project examining the experiences of LGBTQ communities in outer suburban areas has launched, with researchers seeking participants from Sydney, Melbourne and Hobart.

La Trobe University’s Australian Research Centre in Sex, Health and Society (ARCSHS), in partnership with Western Sydney University, is leading the Out In Suburbia project after receiving funding from the Australian Research Council.

Recruitment for the study has opened, with researchers planning to interview LGBTQ adults living in outer suburban areas about their wellbeing, sense of belonging and community connections.

Dr Ruby Grant, Senior Research Fellow and Chief Investigator told Star Observer that “research often concentrates on the experiences of LGBTQ people in inner city ‘gaybourhoods’ or, increasingly, in rural and regional areas, but we don’t often hear about the experiences of LGBTQ people in the outer suburbs.”

“We want to hear from LGBTQ people living in the outer suburbs and invite you to walk us through where you live and tell us what is important to you and what can make your local community safer and more inclusive for all.”

The project comes amid concerns about challenges experienced by outer suburban LGBTQ communities, including increasing targeting by anti-LGBTQ movements focused on events such as drag queen story times and youth programs.

Researchers also identified higher levels of opposition to marriage equality during the Australian Marriage Law Postal Survey among some outer suburban communities, as well as higher levels of psychological distress and lower levels of community connectedness.

The research aims to identify ways outer suburban environments can become safer and more inclusive for LGBTQ residents.

The project advisory committee includes LGBTQ organisations such as ACON, Thorne Harbour Health and Equality Tasmania, along with local government peak bodies including the Municipal Association of Victoria and the Local Government Association of Tasmania.

ARCSHS Senior Research Fellow and Chief Investigator Dr Ruby Grant said the project would examine both the challenges and strengths of LGBTQ communities outside inner-city areas.

“This research will explore the unique strengths and challenges of LGBTQ communities in outer suburbia and what local councils can do to support their communities.

“This project is founded on a vision for a future where all LGBTQ people can feel welcome, included, and connected, regardless of where they live.”

Jan Farrell, a member of the project advisory committee and co-lead of the Rainbow Local Government campaign, said the research would support councils in developing policies and programs.

“This project is all about supporting local councils to deliver programs and policies that support LGBTQ residents and improve wellbeing and community connection.”

“LGBTQ communities across the outer suburbs should always feel equal and included. Whether through infrastructure, community programs, or cultural celebrations, outer suburbs should be places where everyone truly belongs and feels respected and equal.”

LGBTQ adults who live in the outer suburbs of Sydney, Melbourne or Hobart can register their interest in taking part in a confidential interview.