Shocking footage has emerged this week of Instagram influencer Eden the Doll and her friends Joslyn Flawless and Jaslene White Rose being robbed, beaten, and chased through the streets of LA.

The attack took place on Hollywood Boulevard, with the video showing the three women pleading for assistance, as passers-by refused to help. Not only were there calls for help ignored, the footage clearly shows passers-by laughing as the group of men set upon the women.

The altercation came about as Eden and her friends were waiting for an Uber and one of the men stole Eden’s phone. As the women tried to retrieve the phone, the group of men started hurling objects, with the attack intensifying after the women originally resisted.

“Not just the fact that I was hit by a grown man, but because there were so many men watching this happen to me and my friends. And we begged for someone to call the police, but they were too busy recording and laughing.” Jaslene said in an emotional post on Instagram. “This was the most traumatic thing that ever happened to me,”

Another man “held a crowbar to my face and threatened to kill me unless I stripped my shoes off and gave him my jewellery and my processions,” Joslyn posted on Instagram.

One of the men “recorded and posted the entire thing” to Instagram, Eden posted along with screenshots of the attack. “HE MOCKED US, sexualised, and instigated THE ENTIRE attack. Him and his friends stole from us. Beat us. Laughed at us. Humiliated us. AND had the nerve to POST IT.”

The video clearly shows a number of passers by refusing to stop and help the three women, and most alarmingly it shows a police car driving up, but quickly leaving without stopping as Eden cradles an unconscious Jaslene in the street.