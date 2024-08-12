Billie Eilish Closes Out Gayest Olympics Ever

Global queer superstar Billie Eilish has helped close out the 2024 Paris Olympics, further solidifying 2024’s Games as one of the gayest ever.

After setting the internet alight earlier this month on Charli xcx’s Guess remix, Billie was announced to be helping with the Olympic handover ceremony that transferred stewardship of the games from Paris to Los Angeles.

The LA-native Billie joined other artists like H.E.R., Snoop Dogg and the Red Hot Chilli Peppers to transfer the Olympic spirit across the Atlantic. Billie performed the chart-topping single Birds Of A Feather from her latest album on the Californian beach with her brother Finneas.

Billie Eilish performs “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” at the #Olympics closing ceremony. pic.twitter.com/P8hUG0c9SR — Billie Eilish Charts (@eilishdata) August 11, 2024

Billie Eilish is playing a significant role in LA28’s creative vision, revealing in an interview that she helped design the logo for those games. She said emphatically: “The Olympics is the Olympics. That’s everybody all over the world coming together. I’m looking forward to that.”

Highlights from the 2024 Paris Olympics

Billie’s performance closes the book on an Olympics with an incredible amount of queer representation. From the opening ceremony that featured incredible Lady Gaga, Celine Dion, Nicky Doll and many other drag queens, to the record-breaking number of LGBTQI+ athletes and victories in this year’s games.

Though Australia’s own Olympic climber Campbell Harrison didn’t win gold, he won hearts after kissing his boyfriend on the international broadcast in defiance of homophobic hate received when he announced he was going to the games last year. Additionally, British diver and LGBTQI+ activist Tom Daley took home his 5th Olympic medal early on in the games, winning Silver with Noah Williams and cementing him as one of the most recognisable and acclaimed faces of the sport.