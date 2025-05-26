Popperz Launches Official Gold Coast Pride Parties This Weekend

Join the team at Popperz on the Gold Coast to officially launch pride month celebrations this weekend.

After the initial cancellation of Gold Coast Pride events Popperz are uniting with other Gold Coast events for the biggest Gold Coast Pride month yet!

Kicking off the first party of the month is the Popperz Lulu Rooftop party, the official launch party for the month!

Join the Popperz party crew at the Lulu Rooftop Bar, where Miami meets the GC! Channeling the electric energy of Miami Vice with Delicious cocktails, breathtaking balcony views, and a stunning dancefloor to party the night away​!

Keen to kick on and party some more?

Kick on with the Popperz crew AGAIN on Sunday afternoon for their Big Gay Boat Party!

Set sail from 5:30pm – 8:30pm and enjoy a fabulous night on the water with amazing drag performances, by Beverly Kills, Freya Armani, Kora Kurvacious, Eva Mendoza, DJ sets by Kayty Banks and Luke Labeat plus iconic Sunset Views!

Tickets to both events are available by the ticketing link below.

When: Popperz Launch Party Saturday May 31, 10:00pm

Where: Lulu Rooftop Bar, Level 2/4 Orchid Ave, Surfers Paradise

Tickets: $15 online available online or $25 on the door.