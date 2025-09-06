Beverly Kills On Life After Drag Race And Giving Back To The Brisbane Community

Drag Race Down Under darling Beverly Kills is back in Brisbane, after a year away in Melbourne she sat down to chat with The Star Observer about life after the hit show and finding her love for drag again in her home town.

At just 21 years old, Beverly caught everyone’s attention as the first queen from Brisbane to compete on RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under, appearing in Season Two after no Queensland queens were cast in the first season.

With her high energy performances, creativity, and authenticity, Beverly has become a beloved figure in the LGBTQIA+ community and is thriving as she continues to embrace her love of drag.

The beginning of Beverly Kills

Beverly Kills began her drag journey shortly after turning 18. Growing up on the Gold Coast, she was captivated by the art of drag after witnessing her first performance at a local bar. “I remember being so taken aback by the energy and the talent on stage,” she recalls. Her first experience with drag was overwhelming, yet intriguing and it was a lot to take in. “I knew about drag and Drag Race, but seeing it live was a completely different experience. It was like, ‘What the hell is this?’ This is a lot!” she laughs.

Despite her initial hesitance to ask for guidance from established queens, Beverly’s determination and passion for drag propelled her forward. “I didn’t want to be seen as just another newcomer,” she says. “So I took the plunge and started performing, honing my craft along the way.” This self starter attitude led her to participate in local competitions, where she began to build a name for herself in the drag scene.

Whilst many might consider her big break to be when she was cast in RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under, Beverly had already created a name for herself, securing regular gigs across Brisbane.

As the first queen from Brisbane to compete, she faced scrutiny and skepticism from some of her peers. “I did feel some flack, but none of it was to my face,” she reflects. “I think I knew there were definitely people who were frustrated, but I’m not going to hold it against them. It’s a tough industry, and I would have been upset too if a younger queen got it before I did.”

Despite the challenges, Beverly approached the experience with an open heart. She sought advice from previous contestants, like Karen from Finance, who provided valuable insight about how to approach the show as person. Karen explained how reality TV works and her rights as a contestant, taking the time for focus on her as person, rather than how to successfully slay the competition as a fierce queen. “You’re a drag queen second; you’re a person first,” Karen advised her during their chats beforehand. “Go in and just be yourself” she told her.

This helped Beverly throughout her time on the show, allowing her to express her emotions and opinions freely. “I was happily vocal with my opinions and very free with my emotions,” she says. “I wasn’t shy to tell someone off, and then in the same episode, I broke down in tears. I kind of like, in the moment, was so emotional and so upset and angry, and I think that made my experience on the show more relatable and engaging” she recalls. “Looking back, I’m really glad that I had those strong emotions because I can now look back and be like, yeah, I made that episode have stakes. I gave it content and a storyline.”

After competing on Drag Race, Beverly transitioned to full-time drag, performing across Australia. However, the reality of the drag industry proved to be challenging. “I had high expectations, but I also knew it wouldn’t be easy,” she admits. With limited venues and opportunities in Australia, Beverly quickly recognised the importance of being selective with her gigs. “I want to work for venues and events that align with my values,” she explains.

“ I realised that I had to prioritise my well being over financial gain”

Her experiences taught her valuable lessons about the balance between art and commerce. “I realised that I had to prioritise my well being over financial gain,” she says. This led her to step back from full time drag for a period. “I was exhausted and sick of drag, and I just needed a change,” she explains. With a fresh start in mind she packed her bags and headed for Melbourne where she took on a day job again as she continued to perform on weekends, recharge and find her love for the artform again before returning to Brisbane earlier this year.

Beverly’s journey has instilled in her a deep sense of responsibility towards the LGBTQIA+ community. “As one of the more experienced queens, I feel it’s my duty to give back,” she she says when she reflects on the Brisbane seen. She’s committed to creating safe spaces and opportunities for emerging artists. “I want to create events that genuinely cater to the community and not just profit from it,” she says when she speaks of her future projects.

While full time drag is an option for many performers it can be a struggle financially, for now Beverly is loving working in her day job and working separately to create new, innovative and interesting performances of her own. “I think Brisbane can definitely look forward to events that are genuinely queer and not just catering to queers to take their money” she says of her future projects. “I want to focus on creating safe spaces where everyone can feel welcome.” Whilst working on her own projects Beverly has also taken up residency at the new LGBTQIA+ night in Fortitude Valley, Precious, where she can be seen performing every Saturday night.

And what of future Drag Race opportunities? At the time Beverly spoke with The Star Observer Drag Race Down Under Vs The World had yet to be announced, with Beverly sharing her thoughts on the franchise and how the experience sits with her now and how the show impacts the drag community in Australia.

“I have mixed feelings towards Drag Race at the moment,” she confessed. “I think it fosters unhealthy expectations of queens. I just don’t think it represents what drag is, especially Australian drag in its entirety” she reflected.

She expressed concern that the show creates a monolithic view of what drag should be. “Drag Race will never say that it doesn’t claim to represent real drag,” she pointed out. “They always say, ‘This is what it’s like in the real world,’ but that’s not necessarily true. No one in the club is complaining about someone’s makeup or performance.”

When asked if she would participate in any future seasons or spin-offs, Beverly was candid. “Would I do it? Yes. But I’m not waiting for it. I’ve built an awesome career away from Drag Race now.”

“I’ve realised that I don’t need to chase after opportunities just for recognition,” she said. “I can focus on doing what I love and making people smile when they leave the club.”

Beverly Kills continues to shine with a maturity that is beyond her years and a talent and passion for performing that is seeing her thrive. Her journey from a shy newcomer to a celebrated performer is a testament to talent and commitment. As she continues to navigate the world of drag, Beverly remains focused on her mission to inspire and uplift others.

“It’s about giving instead of taking” she says of performing, reminding us that that drag is not just about performance, but about community, connection, and love.