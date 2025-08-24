Gold Coast Pride Collective To Officially Launch This September

This September the Gold Coast Pride Collective is officially set to launch as they prepare to introduce themselves to the community.

The newly formed group will be hosting their official launch party at Hairy Mary’s on the Gold Coast on September 13.

And you’re all invited!

Gold Coast Pride Collective Official Launch

Last month it was officially announced that the Gold Coast Pride Collective had been formed with their newly elected board being appointed.

The registered non profit organisation was formed after the closure of the previous Gold Coast Rainbow Communities who had previously been operating pride events on the Gold Coast.

After coming together to help save the 2025 Pride Festival on the coast, the group have now officially formed.

“Our community deserves consistent, compassionate support and meaningful opportunities to connect, grow, and thrive,” they said at the time.

“We’re here to listen, to act, and to empower, support and unify our community.”

Following the announcement the organisation has also been revealed as recipients of the Brisbane Pride Community Grants, receiving $12,000 to help their fund their 2026 Pride Festival.

As they prepare for their first year of operations the organisation are officially hosting a launch party to introduce themselves to the community.

The organisation will be hosting a free event on September at the Gold Coast’s only LGBTQIA+ venue, Hairy Mary’s

“Join us for an evening of celebration, connection, and pride as we officially launch the Gold Coast Pride Collective – a community-led initiative dedicated to strengthening, supporting, and celebrating the lives of LGBTIQ+SB people across the Gold Coast.”

Join us between 7pm–10pm at Hairy Mary’s, for a chance to hear about our vision for a brighter, more inclusive future – including our plans for a brand new Gold Coast Pride Festival in 2026! they said in a post online.

The event is billed as a black tie event with guests told to dress up and don their “fabulous formal” outfits for the evening.

Thinking of heading along? Register your attendance via the Facebook event online.