Internet Loses It After Mattel Accidentally Prints Porn Site Link on ‘Wicked’ Dolls

Lydia Jupp
November 11, 2024
Mattel have issued an apology after the internet discovered that the website printed on the packaging of their Wicked dolls linked to something… that perhaps is not for good witches. (Porn. It was porn.)

The box for the dolls of Glinda and Elphaba, played by Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo respectively, were meant to have the official website for the film printed on them (wickedmovie.com) but it seems like only one of those words made it into that URL. And unfortunately, wicked.com just so happens to belong to California-based, parody pornography company, Wicked Pictures.

Mattel “deeply regret” the porn error on Wicked dolls

In a media statement, Mattel said it was “made aware of a misprint on the packaging of the Mattel ‘Wicked’ collection dolls, primarily sold in the US, which intended to direct consumers to the official WickedMovie.com landing page. We deeply regret this unfortunate error and are taking immediate action to remedy this.”

They go on to advise that the misprinted site is not appropriate for children, and instruct parents to obscure the link and discard the packaging.

The dolls have now been listed as “currently unavailable” on Amazon’s US website, and can no longer be bought online at Target.

Social media are absolutely losing it over Mattel’s porn mistake

Naturally, X was agog with the news, with some users encouraging others to get their hands on the toys before they’re recalled, hoping to make some quick cash.

No comment from Wicked Pictures

There hasn’t been any comment from the folks over at Wicked Pictures, but if they have any business sense, they’ll surely be scrambling to put together a more X-rated retelling of what went down in Emerald City.

Some new, athletic ways of defying gravity, if you will.

 

Wicked Famously Overflowing with Queer Subtext

Audiences have been eagerly awaiting Wicked movie, with queer fans absolutely bursting at the seams to see a new take on the legendary musical and beloved WLW couple. From what we’ve seen in the trailer so far, Grande and Erivo have fantastic chemistry, and are sure to make a dazzling duo on the silver screen.

What’s even better is that Elphaba, a character that resonates with queer audiences, cast out from society due to a difference that is no fault of her own, is played by openly bisexual Cynthia Erivo.

She is joined alongside Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey and SNL’s Bowen Yang, both notable homosexuals themselves.

