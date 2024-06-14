Mayor “Deeply Disappointed” After Pride Display Vandalised In Sydney Suburb

The mayor of Camden Council has asserted that members of the LGBTQI+ community are “always welcome” following the vandalism of a Pride Month display.

Reports of the vandalism were first posted on Reddit on Tuesday, referencing offensive remarks made on a local Facebook page, which have since been deleted.

The display, put up by the local council, reads the word ‘PRIDE’ in bright rainbow-coloured letters.

The Reddit post shows the display has been knocked over and partially taken down. This is the second year in a row that a pride display has been vandalised in the Camden area.

Anti-LGBT supporters celebrate the vandalism of Camden Pride Month display

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, some users in a community Facebook group supported the act of vandalism.

Comments were reportedly left such as:

“Kudos to the person who kicked it over.”

“Stop rubbing this crap in our faces.”

“No one cares what way you want to take it just don’t share it with the rest of us”.

Camden Mayor Ashleigh Cagney told media earlier this week that she was “deeply disappointed” by the vandalism.

She also told media that she was “positive that the vandalism reflects the views of a minority within the community”.

Resistance to LGBTQI+ community events in Sydney’s western suburbs

The vandalism follows a noticeable uptick in resistance to community events designed to increase inclusion and acceptance of the LGBTQI+ community.

ABC cancelled a drag storytime event at Rockdale Event during Mardi Gras earlier this year following a hateful response from some members of the community.

In May, Cumberland City Council banned a book about same-sex parenting, with a councillor claiming that it was sexualising young children.

After intense public criticism, including international headlines, and a protest outside council chambers, the council reversed the decision.