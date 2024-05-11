Red, White & Royal Blue Sequel Officially Confirmed

The highly anticipated sequel to the smash hit romantic comedy Red, White & Royal Blue has been officially confirmed.

Fans of the original film, which captured hearts and imaginations with its portrayal of a romance between the First Son of the United States and a British prince, can rejoice as Amazon MGM Studios gears up for the next chapter.

Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez return for Red, White & Royal Blue sequel

The announcement, made by the cast and filmmakers following a special screening of the movie in Culver City has the internet a buzz after the success of the film in 2023.

Stars Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez are set to reprise their roles, promising viewers another dose of the electric chemistry that made the first film a sensation.

Directed by Matthew López, who co-wrote the screenplay with Casey McQuiston, author of the bestselling novel on which the film is based, Red, White & Royal Blue captured hearts and headlines alike upon its release.

The story of Alex Claremont-Diaz and Prince Henry’s journey from adversaries to lovers struck a chord with audiences, catapulting the film to the top of Amazon Prime Video’s charts and igniting conversations across the internet, especially about one particular scene.

A steamy encounter between Alex and Henry garnered attention not only for its passion but also for challenging stereotypes about gay relationships. Viewers across the world were seemingly perplexed when the lead characters were seen engaging in sex in the missionary position, something many on the internet didn’t seem to think was possible for two men.

Director Matthew López’s decision to include the scene was deliberate, emphasising the importance of authentic representation in LGBTQ+ storytelling.

Reflecting on the scene’s impact, López stated, “Part of the charm of the novel is how they really can’t stop having sex, and it’s fun! I couldn’t tell this story without telling that part of the story.”

Despite facing pressure to alter the scene for a more conservative rating, López and the creative team stood firm, prioritising authenticity over compromise.

“I felt a sense of uncertainty sometimes about whether I’m taking up someone’s space”

As excitement mounts for the sequel, discussions surrounding LGBTQI+ representation in film have been reignited.

Nicholas Galitzine, who plays Prince Henry, recently opened up about his experiences portraying gay characters as a straight man.

Expressing a sense of responsibility and awareness of the privilege inherent in his position, Galitzine emphasized the importance of respecting and honouring queer narratives.

“I felt a sense of uncertainty sometimes about whether I’m taking up someone’s space, and perhaps guilt,” Galitzine shared.

“At the same time, I see those characters as not solely their sexuality” he emphasised.

“I think the most important thing to me is that I’m taken seriously as a performer.”

“I’m not gonna ask you to cry me a river here, but it’s been difficult being part of a conversation that feels very much like I am a cut of beef at a meat market.”

“I think that being my defining feature is something I’m constantly terrified of.”

Nicholas Galitzine has played a string of gay roles in recent years in productions that include Legends, Handsome Devil, The Craft: Legacy and Mary & George.

There is currently no release date for the upcoming sequel with other cast members yet to be confirmed to return.