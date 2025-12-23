Forget Love Actually: Our Favourite LGBTQ+ Christmas Films To Watch This Silly Season

Instead of rewatching Love Actually for the thousandth time this year, why not check out one of our favourite queer Christmas films?

We’ve picked a small selection of our favourites to help you pass the time this silly season.

What are your favourite LGBTQ+ Christmas films?

Christmas movies are a dime a dozen, simply turn on your favourite streaming service every December and you’ll be inundated with a sometimes-nauseating selection of Hallmark Christmas “classics.”

So instead of sitting down for another run of The Grinch, Home Alone or the latest Lindsay Lohan offering, these might light up your queer Christmas a little differently.

Christmas On The Farm

2021 saw Hugh Sheridan take on their first on screen gay role in Christmas On The Farm, offering up something just a little different for the holiday season.

Filmed in Brisbane, the story follows the character of Emma Jones, an author caught up in a lie after writing a book about growing up on a farm, that wasn’t entirely true.

After fabricating the story based on the journal of her late mother the publishers of her book want to fly with Emma to the farm she allegedly grew up on for an “authentic” experience.

Emma is forced to rope in her cousin David (Hugh Sheridan) and his husband Miles (Nicholas Brown) into an elaborate scheme to convince the publishers that the book is about her.

In order to pull everything off Emma needs a husband, a daughter and after many years living in America, her Australian accent back.

This cute Christmas film may not have won any oscars, but its worth the time for a cute Christmas watch.

You can catch Christmas On The Farm on Stan Australia.

Nugget Is Dead: A Christmas Story

Nugget Is Dead was a surprise bisexual Christmas story that dropped last year and it hits all the right notes for a Christmas film.

Steph is desperate to escape her bogan family for Christmas to spend time with her boyfriend Sebastian and his family, who comes from a very different world.

Just as her plans are about to fall into place Steph is called home believing the family dog, Nugget, is dead.

Nugget however is still alive, but not doing very well.

Steph finds herself stuck with her family as they await test results for Nugget with the local vet who her mother and aunt are quick to discover is a lesbian as they attempt to pair her with Steph.

Much of the rest of the film centres around Steph’s dysfunctional bogan family and Steph finding herself drawn towards the charismatic vet as her boyfriend drifts further and further out of the picture.

There’s a lot to love about Nugget Is Dead, you can catch it on Stan Australia.

Single All The Way

Single All The Way is another “returning home for the holidays” film, with a queer twist.

Tired of returning home as a single man again Peter decides to convince his best friend to come with him, posing as his boyfriend instead.

However when Peters mother attempts to set him up with a gorgeous personal trainer the dynamics between Peter and Nick change as they realise there is more to their feelings than just friendship.

Don’t forget the little something extra in this one, a cameo from Jennifer Coolidge!

Single All The Way is available to stream on Netflix.

Bros

Ok, hear me out, while Bros is NOT explicitly a Christmas movie, it deserves a spot on this list nonetheless.

When it debuted Bros was hit with mixed reviews from the queer community, not to mention the review bombing from the homophobes.

Bros follows the story of Bobby (Billy Eichner), a cynical and neurotic podcast host, who doesn’t really believe in love.

That is until he meets the gorgeous Aaron (Luke Macfarlane) who starts to change everything.

The film is hilarious, sharp and at times confronting for the gay community with its sharp criticism that not everyone always wants to hear.

Why does it belong in our Christmas list?

While the entirety of the film isn’t set during the Christmas season, there are some iconic scenes that take place during that period that warrant a watch for those scenes alone, so we thought, why not?!

If you haven’t seen it yet Bros is definitely worth the watch it is available to stream on Binge and Netflix in Australia.

The Bitch Who Stole Christmas

When Rupaul isn’t making thousands of seasons of Drag Race she has been venturing back into the world of film and television elsewhere.

With news of her upcoming film Stop! That! Train! many have forgotten the release of her 2021 Drag Queen Christmas film The Bitch Who Stole Christmas.

While this doesn’t offer up any kind of cinematic masterpiece it is described as a film about “a workaholic big-city fashion journalist is sent to a Christmas-obsessed town to dig up a story.”

The film features a gag worthy list of former Drag Race contestants and is worth it to see them strut their stuff for that alone.

You can stream The Bitch Who Stole Christmas on Amazon Prime in Australia.

Happiest Season

Happiest Season is a Kristen Stewart rom-com, featuring a fabulous cameo from Dan Levy (Schitts Creek).

The twist in this home for the holidays film lies with Abby (Kristen Stewart) heading back to meet the family of her girlfriend Harper (Mackenzie Davis).

However there is one little problem, Harper hasn’t come out to her family yet.

The news thwarts Abbys plans to propose to Harper as she is asked to pretend to be her housemate for the duration of their visit.

Happiest Season deserves a watch if for nothing more than it was the first lesbian Christmas rom-com produced by a major Hollywood studio.

You can stream in on Binge in Australia.