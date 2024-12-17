New Cringeworthy Christmas Film From Lindsay Lohan Tops The Charts

Lindsay Lohan is back on the small screen as she returns with the latest offering in her ongoing Netflix film deal.

The Mean Girls starred signed a multi film deal with the streaming provider in 2022 and Our Little Secret is her latest offering.

While the film is topping the charts, it’s not likely to be earning any Oscars anytime soon.

Lindsay Lohan Returns in Our Little Secret

It seems that many people still have a nostalgic place in their hearts for Lindsay Lohan.

The darling of the early 2000’s who quickly went off the rails in her younger years was seemingly out of control for much of her 20’s.

However in recent years the Mean Girls darling has attempted to find her film comeback through streaming giant Netflix.

Back in 2022 Lohan inked a deal that would see her star in and produce a series of films and it seems viewers are lapping it up.

2023 saw the release of Falling For Christmas, a truly ludicrous Christmas film starring Chord Overstreet of Glee fame, that saw Lohan’s character suffer a head injury, forget her current fiance and fall in love with a hunked up local.

The film was as bad as it sounds, however viewers flocked to watch it.

Similarly in early 2024 Lohan also released Irish Wish which came in at number 2 on the Netflix global top 10 list at the time as viewers devoured it.

Now it seems the world can’t get enough of Lindsay Lohan as they race to watch her latest offering, so much so that the film has made its way all the way to number one in Australia.

Our Little Secret is another relationship drama centred around the festive season.

Lohan, who executive produced the film, plays Avery who is visiting her boyfriend’s family for Christmas, unbeknownst to her however her ex boyfriend is also dating her current boyfriends sister.

After running into each other the pair decide to keep the news of their past relationship a secret from their partners and the rest of the extended family. The story sounds fairly on par with the narrative standards Lohan has set with her Netflix deal previously and whilst everyone is watching, they aren’t all praising it.

Film site IMDB rates the film currently at 5.8/10 as rated by users with one of the top reviews of the film speaking for itself.

“The opening of Lindsay Lohan’s new Netflix Christmas movie will make you question your sanity” it reads.

“One might assume the Netflix’s most unhinged Christmas movie of 2024 is the one in which a widow creates a fuckable snowman. But the unhinged holiday baton was passed this week to streaming services latest seasonal offering, Our Little Secret, starring Lindsay Lohan” they wrote.

Despite the reviews it’s clear the Lohan has found her place with Netflix, if she continues to rake in these numbers we can expect to see plenty more Christmas ‘classics’ from the the star in the future.

Catch the full trailer for Our Little Secret below.