Bros Actor Luke Macfarlane Discusses Intimacy And Queer Platonic Relationships

Actor Luke Macfarlane discussed the intimacy of many Queer friendships and the boundaries he finds important.

In an interview with Queerty, while talking about his new series, Platonic, Macfarlane, 43, said, “intimacy is how a lot of queer friendships begin, it’s the way they are often started.”

When it comes to important boundaries, he said, “For me is a friend talking sh** about your partner.”

“I think this is rarely ever helpful because a good friend knows that their friend is struggling and working on something and they will get there, but you don’t need to tell them. I don’t think telling them is a way to solve this problem.”

‘He’s Been A Great Inspiration To Me’

Talking about his greatest platonic friendship that he has made during his career, Macfarlane named Modern Family actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

“A very, very long time ago in my theater days in New York City, I did a play with [Jesse Tyler Ferguson] and we have remained friends to this day. He’s great and I love watching his career. He’s been a great inspiration to me so I would say that one.”

Platonic follows “a platonic pair of former best friends (Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne) approaching midlife who reconnect after a long rift. The duo’s friendship becomes all-consuming and destabilises their lives in a hilarious way.”

Macfarlane stars as Charlie, an attorney who is married to Byrne’s character, Sylvia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Macfarlane (@ten_minutes_younger)

Macfarlane A Daddy

In June, Macfarlane and partner, former World Cup skier Hig Roberts announced the birth of their daughter.

According to Macfarlane’s post on social media, daughter Tess Eleanor Macfarlane was born on June 4 after “some hectic days.”

Macfarlane wrote, “Tess Eleanor Macfarlane— Born June 4th 2023. We started life with some hectic days and received world-class care. On Father’s Day we got to take her home.

“Her Dads can’t wait to introduce her to all the remarkable people and the beautiful world we live in.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Macfarlane (@ten_minutes_younger)

Came Out In 2008

Macfarlane came out in 2008, while acting in his breakthrough role in the drama Brothers and Sisters.

In 2021, he starred in Netflix’s first gay rom-com, Single All the Way.

He starred in Bros alongside Billy Eichner (Parks and Recreation) in 2022.

Platonic is currently streaming on AppleTV+