Christian Hull Shares Chilling Encounter With ‘Fake Seizure Guy’

Following the news that Simon Lara, the notorious “fake seizure guy”, pleaded guilty in a Melbourne Magistrates Court this week, comedian Christian Hull has spoken out about his experience with the man.

In a lengthy social media post Hull detailed his chilling experience from six years ago, even sharing an image that was captured of the incident.

Hull had previously shared his encounter with his followers, but was speaking out again in response to Lara’s plea in court.

Christian Hull and “fake seizure guy” in 2019

For over ten years rumours and stories of the “fake seizure guy” have been circulating in Melbourne.

Countless people have shared their stories online of strange encounters with the man who claimed to be having a seizure and required assistance.

The man, now identified as Simon Lara, would approach men and claim that he was having a seizure and needed help being restrained.

Most commonly he would request that people sit on him and hold his arms behind his back as he lay on the ground and in many cases his victims would comply thinking they were assisting him.

Until recently the man remained somewhat of an urban legend in Melbourne, however after an incident in February 2025, he appeared in the Melbourne Magistrates Court this week where he pleaded guilty to a single charge of public nuisance. His victim told the court he felt shame and humiliation after the incident and was ridiculed by his friends after telling them what had happened. Lara was sentenced to a 18 month community corrections order and ordered to receive treatment for his complex mental health needs. Following the news comedian Christian Hull shared his encounter with Lara from 2019 and an image from the incident,. “It was late on a week night and I had just come out of an interactive exhibition” Christian shared. Not long after he and his videographer were approached by Lara requesting assistance, with Hull jumping in to assist. “We were approached by a man who I thought was having a seizure and he asked for help. Then began instructing me on how to help him exactly. “It was a step by step guide” he wrote. “I tried to lay him on his side but he would roll on his stomach and say that was better for him. He ask me to pin his hands down. Then to hold them against his back. I was asked to pin his body down with mine” despite his instincts telling him something was amiss he continued as his videographer tried to intervene. “I should have listened to him but I was just so shocked at everything going on” he said as he recalled the detailed instructions provided to him. Eventually he said bystanders called the police, triggering the man to flee. Much to his shock they spotted him doing the same thing just twenty minutes later. While Christian had attempted to put the incident behind him, he recalled how seeing Lara on the news affected him after hearing how others had felt following the incident. “It was confronting. Mostly because he has done this to men and I’m upset at how it’s impacted their lives. I wish at the time I knew more about him and had the knowledge to be able to take him to court. I thought it was mostly random and because I wasn’t worried about the incident, didn’t think much of it.” “Then years later hearing the real stories made me sad. I’m so sorry I didn’t do anything” he said. However he shared an optimistic message for those who had been affected. “I hope he gets the help he needs to tackle what ever issues he has and stops doing this. I hope any victim of his isn’t embarrassed or left in a worse position. You helped someone you thought needed medical attention.” “This won’t stop me from helping a stranger if asked however I will always be looking over my shoulder. This has sadly made me question everyone’s intentions.”