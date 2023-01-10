—

Brisbane-based out gay Australian podcaster and Tiktoker Christian Hull has shared a heartfelt message of body positivity as he opened a new OnlyFans page. Hull credited singer Sam Smith for the confidence he found to post his photos on social media.

“This is most likely going to become a thirst account for Only Fans. I’ve never really used Twitter effectively. I’m mostly on here for porn. So before Elon blows it up i’m using it to promote my more slutty side,” tweeted Hull, along with a photo of him in his birthday suit.

Comedian Credits Singer Sam Smith For Giving Him Confidence

Just turned 36 and decided to upload a photo in my birthday suit 😜🎂 on https://t.co/dKrquKFQzl #midlifecrisis pic.twitter.com/1LlXgTDHoq — Christian Hull (@christianhull) January 5, 2023

Last month, Hull shared photos of him in a hot tub and dressed in some blue leopard print speedos. The TikToker referred to the hate and “disgusting” comments that singer Sam Smith received after they posted their photos online.

“Here is a beautiful human showing how free and comfortable they are and yet we still have people feel the need to shame them,” said Hull. “I think Sam Smith is stunning. Also their confidence is such an attractive feature.”

I couldn’t help but notice the gorgeous @samsmith post some photos recently in which people decided to comment the most disgusting things. Here is a beautiful human showing how free and comfortable they are and yet we still have people feel the need to shame them. [A THREAD] pic.twitter.com/c0Xlvvm0nE — Christian Hull (@christianhull) December 30, 2022

According to Hull, travelling to Queensland’s resort town of Noosa helped him get comfortable with his body.

“I love going to Noosa for that reason. I feel like I fit in with the wealthy half-naked retirees. I saw men in Budgie Smugglers, younger guys of all shapes and sizes. I thought it was hot! So I tried it. At the gym of all places. In the steam room. And what a surprise! no one fucking cared.”

Hull Reveals Reason Why He Avoided Gay Clubs

This is most likely going to become a thirst account for OF. I’ve never really used Twitter effectively. Im mostly on here for porn. So before Elon blows it up im using it to promote my more slutty side. https://t.co/dKrquKFQzl it’s free pic.twitter.com/tDWnnxZknL — Christian Hull (@christianhull) January 1, 2023

“Now you can’t get me out of these. I wear them in front of family, which was the biggest hurdle, mainly because I care what they think the most. They didn’t care. The confidence I gained from seeing people like Sam represent the bigger of us was very powerful,” said Hull.

“It was the comments from other men and also some from within the gay community which prompted me to post these pics. They were brutal. Also a reason why I avoided gay clubs and social environments where gay men get dressed up in dental floss,” said Hull, adding, “While I admire them and am thrilled for them I felt so icky. I was always the most clothed. I wish I wasn’t.”

“I don’t give a fuck if you think I’m fat, or that there are more rolls on me than in a bakery. It’s not like I’m not aware. I’m very much aware. It doesn’t upset me. I’ll say this. Confidence above all else is a very powerful and sexy attribute. Don’t let others take away that. I feel robbed of it in my early years but I’m very much making up for it now. It takes a few big steps to start to regain your confidence but you can do it,” said Hull.

He ended with a message to others who are struggling with body image. “I hope these pics help you realise that people are super supportive and those who aren’t, struggle with their own bodies. They don’t hate yours, they hate themselves.”





