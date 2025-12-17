Marcia Hines Celebrates All Things Festive With Her New Christmas Track

When you think of iconic Australian performers, disco diva Marcia Hines sits firmly on the list.

Her passion for everything Aussie was cemented in 1970 at the tender age of 16 when she chose to make this her permanent home.

She’s always been passionate about giving back to those who have supported her over her 40+ year career and sees Christmas as a time where we need to throw our arms around each other in any way we can.

“Christmas can be a lonely time for many people,” says Hines. “They may be without family or friends for any number of reasons and I wanted to find a way to bring them some joy on Christmas day. Music is the universal language of love, and it’s accessible to most people.’

She says her new track Christmas Is Groove was created to be a way to deliver a message of love and joy in the best way she knows how – through song.

“I went out to songwriters all over the world to find a Christmas song that would fit with my vision of an Aussie Christmas. The one song that stood out was Christmas Is Groove. It’s very Australian – we party hard here during Christmas with all the summer sun and good vibes. This song brings to life my ideal Aussie Christmas!”

“I’m a real lover of Christmas songs,” Hines tells Star Observer. “Anything from Last Christmas by Wham! to How To Make Gravy from the iconic Paul Kelly. I’ve always wanted to make my own contribution to the great tradition that is the ‘Aussie Christmas music playlist’ and I’ve found that in Christmas Is Groove.”

Hines imagines you all having a dance and kiss underneath a disco ball as you listen to her upbeat new track. “That’s the disco diva in me,” she laughs. “Dancing, kissing, and being merry is what it’s all about.”

And to celebrate the release of Christmas Is Groove ahead of the holiday season, the diva herself has sent a very special festive message to Star Observer readers!

See what Marcia has to say here:

Happy holidays, all!