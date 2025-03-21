Marcia Hines & Casey Donovan Announce New Tour Honouring Gay Icon Donna Summer

In a harmonious convergence of talent and tribute to queer icons and allies, Australian music luminaries Marcia Hines and Casey Donovan are set to embark on a nationwide tour this October, honouring the indomitable legacy of disco queen Donna Summer.

The Marcia Sings Summer tour promises to be a scintillating celebration of music, memory, and the enduring impact of an artist who defined an era – and is beloved by the LGBTQIA+ community.

Both Hines and Summer share roots in Boston, Massachusetts, where their musical journeys began in local gospel churches. Their careers took flight with roles in the groundbreaking musical “Hair”—Summer in Germany (1968) and Hines in Australia (1970). This shared heritage adds a profound depth to Hines’ forthcoming performances, as she channels the spirit of her late compatriot and fellow trailblazer.

Joining Hines is Casey Donovan, whose meteoric rise began with her 2004 Australian Idol victory at the tender age of 16. Donovan’s journey from reality TV star to acclaimed vocalist and actress has been marked by authenticity and resilience.

As an openly queer artist, her participation in this tour not only showcases her vocal prowess but also stands as a testament to representation and pride within the LGBTQIA+ community.

Donna Summer: The Disco Diva and Gay Icon

Donna Summer’s music transcended mere entertainment; it became the heartbeat of a cultural movement. Her sultry vocals and infectious rhythms provided the soundtrack to countless nights of liberation and joy, particularly within gay clubs where her songs became anthems of freedom.

Tracks like I Feel Love and Last Dance were more than chart-toppers; they were declarations of identity and unity.

The bond between Donna Summer’s music and her gay fans remained unbreakable to this day. Her artistry continues to resonate, symbolising both the exuberance and the struggles of the times.

Marcia Hines: A Lifelong Ally

Marcia Hines’ career in Australia has been nothing short of legendary. Beyond her musical accolades, Hines has been a steadfast ally to the LGBTQIA+ community.

Her inclusive ethos and support have endeared her to fans from all walks of life, making her an ideal ambassador for a tour that celebrates a gay icon’s legacy.

Marcia Sings Summer Tour Dates and Venues

The “Marcia Sings Summer” tour will traverse several major Australian cities, offering audiences an opportunity to relive the magic of Donna Summer’s discography:

Sunday, 5 October 2025 : Hamer Hall, Melbourne VIC (2:00 pm matinee show). Tickets go on sale at 9:00 am on Friday, 4 April.

Friday, 10 October 2025 : Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW (7:00 pm performance). Tickets are available from 10:00 am today, Friday, 21 March.

Saturday, 11 October 2025 : Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW (7:00 pm performance). Tickets are available from 10:00 am today, Friday, 21 March.

Sunday, 12 October 2025 : Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD (2:00 pm matinee show). Tickets go on sale at 10:00 am on Friday, 4 April.

Wednesday, 22 October 2025 : Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide SA (7:30 pm performance). Tickets go on sale at 10:00 am on Friday, 4 April.

Friday, 24 October 2025 : Regal Theatre, Perth WA (7:30 pm performance). Tickets go on sale at 10:00 am on Friday, 4 April.

A Night of Disco and Celebration

Audiences can anticipate a night filled with electrifying performances of classics such as Hot Stuff, Bad Girls, MacArthur Park, She Works Hard for the Money, I Feel Love, and Love to Love You, Baby.

Backed by a dynamic nine-piece band under the direction of Joe Accaria, Hines and Donovan aim to transport concertgoers back to the golden age of disco, celebrating the timeless allure of Donna Summer’s music.

Through the voices of Marcia Hines and Casey Donovan, Donna Summer’s legacy will once again ignite dance floors and hearts across Australia, reminding us all of the power of music to transcend time and connect souls.

More information and tickets for Marcia Sings Summer can be found here.