Religious Campaigner Fred Nile Collapses Outside During The Project Protest

Politician and religious campaigner Fred Nile collapsed outside of the Channel 10 Sydney studio after giving a speech to Christian protesters.

The 88-year-old member of the New South Wale Legislative Council had joined protesters, which included the Christian Lives Matter group, as they rallied against the controversial joke about Jesus that was aired on the Project.

The reverend gave a short speech before passing the microphone to his wife, Silvana gave a longer speech that called upon all Christians in Australia to stand up for their rights.

However, shortly after Nile collapsed and was taken away on a stretcher from where the protestors had gathered.

The Christian Live Matter group had led a prayer outside of the Channel 10 office before the reverend collapsed.

Advertisements

Who is Fred Nile?

Nile had announced earlier this year that he intended to step down from parliament.

During his tenue, he famously stood for Christian values and was against decriminilising abortions and reforms on same-sex marriage.

He was also known for praying for rain ahead of Mardi Gras every year.

The Joke That Sparked It All

What sparked the protests outside of the network’s office was the controversial joke made by queer comic Reuben Kaye.

Kaye spoke on the Project about the hate he is subjected to because of his sexuality and for dressing up in drag – mostly from the Christian community – when he made the Jesus remark.

“I love Jesus, I love any man who can get nailed for three days straight and come back for more,” he said live on air.

Sarah Harris had burst into laughter while Waleed Aly was left stunned. The following night, the pair were forced to apologise for the incident.

“During a live interview last night, our guest told a joke which we know was deeply and needlessly offensive to many of you,” Ali said.

“We want to acknowledge the particular offence and hurt that it caused our Muslim and especially our Christian viewers. Obviously, I understand how profound that offence was.”