Tumble down The Kaye Hole with Reuben Kaye for the ultimate night out this Mardi Gras – queer, messy, fast, loose and f*cking funny.

The hottest late-night ticket in town where the riskiest and most diverse acts let loose, dripping in sweat and backed by a live band.

Hosted by cabaret icon Kaye (also known as The Evil Love Child of Liza Minelli and Jim Carrey), The Advertiser gave this “hilarious, outrageous and bloody fabulous” must-see show an impressive five stars.

The Kaye Hole Hosted By Reuben Kaye

21 February, 9pm

Factory Theatre, 105 Victoria Rd, Marrickville

Tickets: $59 onwards