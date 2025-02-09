The Kaye Hole Hosted By Reuben Kaye

Naomi Lawrence
February 10, 2025
Image: Supplied by Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras

Tumble down The Kaye Hole with Reuben Kaye for the ultimate night out this Mardi Gras – queer, messy, fast, loose and f*cking funny.

The hottest late-night ticket in town where the riskiest and most diverse acts let loose, dripping in sweat and backed by a live band.

Hosted by cabaret icon Kaye (also known as The Evil Love Child of Liza Minelli and Jim Carrey), The Advertiser gave this “hilarious, outrageous and bloody fabulous” must-see show an impressive five stars.

21 February, 9pm
Factory Theatre, 105 Victoria Rd, Marrickville

Tickets: $59 onwards

