Reuben Kaye as Maniacal King Herod? Jesus Christ (Superstar)!

In an inspired bit of casting, one of the most maniacal, murderous kings that ever held a sceptre is being played by one of the most outrageous, sardonic queens that ever held a microphone in the new Australian production of Jesus Christ Superstar. Reuben Kaye is stepping (with high heels) into the role of Herod, in what promises to be a brief but spectacular moment of theatre.

Kaye is something of a queer icon, well known for his super-diva, cabaret style shows and his unbridled, flying glass commentary. Last year, on The Project, he made a joke about Jesus that got him pilloried. As such, it was with some trepidation that he considered accepting the role of Herod in this production, but in the end he felt he was doing the right thing if he was pissing off the right people.

“I thought, what could get under the nails of people more —of any of my detractors, of the conservative right — than this?” says Kaye.

It’s the second time Kaye has been involved in a Tim Rice / Andrew Lloyd Webber musical. Early in his career he played Magaldi in the UK and European tour of Evita. He then went on to establish himself as a formidable singer, writer, comedian and cabaret artist whose shows have impressed and shocked audiences and critics around the world.

Aussie Jesus Christ Superstar production an “eye-opener” for Kaye

Being part of this big budget, mainstage production of Jesus Christ Superstar has been an eye-opener for Kaye.

“I used to think the shows that I made with my band were of a scale, but then coming here and seeing the scope of this production, the size of the set, the amount of people backstage who are making this show happen, I mean, it’s another level,” says Kaye.

The role of Herod is actually more of a cameo, so there isn’t the same vocal and stamina challenge that some of the other roles demand.

“He’s only doing one big fuck-off number. It’s a fun number but it’s only one song,” explains Kaye. “The people who are doing the real heavy lifting here are Javon King [Judas] and Michael Paynter [Jesus] who are just singing their cocks off at every chance they get. There’s not a rest for them in the show. And they’re singing so stratospherically high and so brilliantly. Getting to watch them work has made me very excited for how the audiences are going to take this production.”

Reuben Kaye makes a unique Herod

Despite its briefness, Herod’s song offers the potential to be a showstopper for right performer. And Kaye is undoubtedly that performer.

“They wrote his song really as a Vaudevillian number. It’s a really old school theatrical tool, like a front of curtain number almost — and a real crowd-pleaser,” says Kaye. Herod is visibly different to the rest of the cast and set, too. Most of the costumes are in earthy, rustic colours and the sets are dominated by rusted metal and raw wood.

“But Herod is head to toe in gold, varnish, sparkles, and a touch of black leather just to add a bit of BDSM. It’s sort of like a Tom of Finland meets Liberace,” says Kaye.

This Australian version of Herod is unique. Kaye has incorporated aspects of Tim Curry, Reg Livermore and even the iconic Frank Thring, but Herod by Kaye is very much a one of a kind. Herod is also not the only queer element of the show.

Jesus Christ Superstar is told from the perspective of Judas, the infamous disciple who betrayed Jesus. In this retelling of the Gospel story, Rice and Webber explore possible questions around Judas’ sexuality. Curiously, Judas sings a reprise of Mary Magdalene’s song, “I Don’t Know How To Love Him.”

“I think this show really does love lying in the question of is Judas in love with Jesus?” says Kaye. “They’ve really done, I think, some fantastic work in updating and giving questions to this show that shed the story in a really interesting light.”

Jesus Christ Superstar is showing until January 26 at the Capitol Theatre in Sydney.