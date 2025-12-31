Sam Kerr And Kristie Mewis To Tie The Knot In Perth Today

Australian icon and Matildas captain Sam Kerr will be marrying her partner and fellow professional football player Kristie Mewis later today at a ceremony in Perth!

Taking to Instagram, Kristie shared a photo collection with the caption “Tomorrow 🥹❤️” that shows the couple adorned in white as they prepare for what’s been called the Australian equivalent of a royal wedding.

The couple have been engaged since 2023 and welcomed their son Jagger into the world earlier this year, but have only recently revealed details of their upcoming wedding publicly.

On the Mewis Squared podcast with her sister and co-host Sam Mewis, Kristie confirmed that the wedding would be taking place on New Year’s Eve at a private home in Perth with 120 people in attendance.

“It’s everything we wanted it to be”

While answering listener questions about the wedding, Kristie said the following of the venue: “So we saw the venue a year and a half, two years ago and they’ve done so many renovations, it’s absolutely gorgeous, it’s everything we wanted it to be.”

Kristie also confirmed that their son, Jagger, would have a presence in the proceedings. She said: “I feel like he’s a little bit too young to have a role but Sam is going to walk with him down the aisle which is very, very sweet. That is going to be gut-wrenching for me, I will sob when that happens.”

The couple will also be wearing matching suits for the proceedings, with Jagger also expected to wear a miniature version for some serious familial synthesis.

Besides the huge number of people, Kristie’s only major concern for the day was the weather, given the fact the ceremony will be taking place during the height of summer. With temperatures in Perth today reaching a high of 33 degrees, we can only hope that the Australian sun is kind to them today.

When Sam Kerr knew Kristie Mewis was ‘the one’

In a touching moment from the podcast, Sam Mewis asked Kristie a viewer question about when she knew that Kerr was ‘the one’. Turning to ask her fiance, Kerr said she knew “From the day that I met you.”

Kristie added: “We do talk about that all the time, and it is easy for us to say that now, but I think we both did know when we met each other. It was like nothing either of us had ever felt before, and it was such a crazy feeling.”

In terms of honeymoon plans, the couple won’t be able to go right away due to pre-existing commitments. However, Kristie revealed they were considering going to the Men’s World Cup. “I think we can maybe do that, and then at the tailend of it tie in something like Mexico that’s nice for us, but we’ll see if we get around to it.”

Congratulations on your big day Sam and Kristie – we can’t wait to see the photos!