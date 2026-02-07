New Rules For Crotch Enlarging At 2026 Winter Olympics

The Olympics never seem to kick off without some form of controversy, this time it’s about the size of the crotch in an Olympic skier.

Following a series of disqualifications over crotch sizes in the 2025 Ski Jumping World Championships in Trondheim, Norway, new rules will be in place this year.

And yes, we’re completely serious.

Crotch Enlarging Ski Jumping Controversy

The Paris Olympics saw enough controversy of their own in 2024 with the opening ceremony drawing international criticism for its content.

However it was the Parisian pole vaulters penis that truly caught the attention of the world after the pole vaulters bulge was dashed his Olympic hopes.

Although it did get him a sizeable offer for a future career in the adult industry.

Now it’s the bulges of the Winter Olympic ski jumpers that are under the microscope, literally.

The games, set to be held in Italy, will see new rules on the size, and stuffing of the crotch of the ski jumpers.

In 2025 the home team from Norway faced disqualifications and reprimands after it was found that they crotch area of their suits have been altered. Allegedly the alteration of the crotch area can change the aerodynamics for the skiers, assisting them to travel further and faster.

Following the crotch altering scandal it was announced that very specific rules around the crotch of the skiers will now be in place.

“There have been disqualifications in the past, many. It’s part of the sport,” said Bruno Sassi, of the international ski federation (FIS).

“But there had never been that kind of a brazen attempt to not only bend the rules, but like downright do something … to cheat the system in a way that it is very different from simply having a suit that is a tad too long or a tad too loose” he said.

Suits for the upcoming winter Olympics will be checked under the new rules as well as 3D measurements taken, suits will see tamper-proof microchips attached to outfits to ensure fairness and compliance.