Super Gay Olympics Opening Ceremony Causing Global Outrage

The opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics has officially wrapped up, but the incredibly gay performances have still got people talking across the globe.

The very camp opening ceremony included Lady Gaga, Celine Dion and a lineup of France’s finest Drag Queens as they took over the River Seine.

However it was the later that has caused quite a stir across the globe.

The opening ceremony took place over the weekend as a very slow procession of barges headed down the River Seine showcasing French performers throughout the evening, despite rain drenching the procession.

However it was Nicky Doll, the host of Drag Race France and her guests who caught the attention of the world for several reasons.

The large group of drag queens appeared during their segment with Nicky Doll on the barge seated at a long table.

Dressed in their finest, the group sat along the table, preparing for a feast or as some interpreted it, a supper.

The meal was even complete with a strange blue man served upon a platter in the centre of the table.

However, many christians and conservatives were adamant the performance was a parody of The Last Supper and they were not happy with what they saw, even irking the likes of Elon Musk.

“This was extremely disrespectful to Christians” he posted on X (Twitter).

This was extremely disrespectful to Christians — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 26, 2024

“Sport turned into propaganda never looks good. Papa Smurf rolling in the fruit bowl is not appealing on any level” wrote one user on X (Twitter).

Social media channels were flooded with similar responses.

People just wanted a bloody Olympic opening ceremony, just like every other country did in the past.

It was a simple task enough until it landed in France and we had to have the most absurd and demented virtue signaling rubbish.

Garbage of the highest order, just like France is… — Canellecitadelle (@Canellelabelle) July 26, 2024

I can’t let my kids watch this. Maybe 2028 will be better. — The TDS Doctor 🇺🇸 (@TDSDoctor) July 26, 2024

It was horrible. That you approved the debacle gives you no right to speak of absurdity. Not watching a minute. — 🏛Architectolder (@Architectolder) July 27, 2024

Meanwhile in Australia the performance irked Wendy Francis and the Australian Christian Lobby who issued a statement condemning the performance.

“Heaven cries as Olympics Opening Ceremony Mock the Last Supper” read the headline of the statement by the ACL.

“For the heavens to rain down heavy tears on the parade seemed appropriate as the French Olympic Games Opening disgracefully besmirched the last supper with sexulised men pretending to be women parodying it” Wendy Francis stated.

“Christians participating in the Games must feel absolutely betrayed by this crude display, ridiculing the greatest event in history – the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ in Holy Communion, or the Lord’s Supper” she continued.

“France has betrayed its predominantly Catholic nation. Western culture is doomed, having lost its foundation and its moral compass” she concluded.

However despite the interpretation of the performance the official Olympics X (Twitter) account provided their own explanation of the image.

“Olympics: The interpretation of the Greek God Dionysus makes us aware of the absurdity of violence between human beings” they posted.

The interpretation of the Greek God Dionysus makes us aware of the absurdity of violence between human beings. #Paris2024 #OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/FBlQNNUmvV — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) July 26, 2024

Paris Olympics organisers respond

Thomas Jolly, the artistic director responsible for the opening ceremony responded to questions about the complaints at a recent press conference.

“When we want to include everyone and not exclude anyone, questions are raised” he said at the media briefing.

“Our subject was not to be subversive. We never wanted to be subversive. We wanted to talk about diversity” he clarified.

“Diversity means being together.”

“We wanted to include everyone, as simple as that.”

“In France, we have freedom of creation, artistic freedom. We are lucky in France to live in a free country” he continued.

“I didn’t have any specific messages that I wanted to deliver.”

“In France, we are republic, we have the right to love whom we want, we have the right not to be worshippers, we have a lot of rights in France, and this is what I wanted to convey.”