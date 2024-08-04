Parisian Pole Vaulters Penis Dashes Olympic Dreams

Yes, you read that correctly, a French Olympian has had their Olympian dreams shattered by the interruption of their own penis.

The hilarious and unfortuante incident has set the internet abuzz and made the French athlete an overnight sensation.

The penis that cost Anthony Ammirati his Olympic dreams

There have been plenty of controversies at the 2024 Paris Olympics in the first week of competition.

Between the opening ceremony performances and the controversial boxing matches, the Olympics have successfully held our attention all week.

Now French Olympian Anthony Ammirati is the latest athlete to capture the attention of the world.

On Sunday morning the French pole vaulter was attempting to qualify for the finals in the competition.

Whilst trying to clear the bar at 5.70m on his second attempt Ammirati was close to securing a win.

The athlete managed to clear the bar with most of his body, however unfortuantely there was just one part of his body preventing his success.

Leaving commentators struggling to describe the incident modestly, Ammirati’s penis clocked the bar, shattering his dreams.

Whilst much of the internet was laughing, the twenty one year old was visibly upset at the situation, however he is not alone.

In the 2016 Olympic games in Rio Japanese pole vaulter Hiroki Ogita suffered a similar fate whilst attempting to clear the bar.

Hiroki Ogita walked so Anthony Ammirati could run #OlympicGamesParis2024 pic.twitter.com/P8NI8HGLBF — Rupaulina (@RupaulsFagRacee) August 3, 2024

As much as the incident was devasting for the athlete, the internet is well and truly alive with reactions to the incident, as is to be expected.

Couldn’t resist adding a cartoon boing to Anthony Ammirati’s pole vault. What a way to clip the bar 😵 fair play to the guy. pic.twitter.com/wGPtco2fy6 — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) August 3, 2024

Anthony Ammirati might’ve lost the #Olympics competition but he already won the genetic lottery… https://t.co/xS4HJVZQ6L pic.twitter.com/3Ehp0KVdiq — BoredApe6328.eth 🍌 (@DaybedNFT) August 3, 2024

However if there is any silver lining to the incident, Ammirati’s social media presence has sky rocketed.

In just over twenty fours since the incident his Instagram presence has increased eight fold.

Prior to the event the twenty one year old athlete had a modest 8,000 followers on Instagram, this has now sky rocketed to 61,400 followers.

While there may not be a Gold medal on the cards any longer, there could be a brighter future ahead for the athlete, perhaps former Olympian Matthew Mitcham may have some advice.