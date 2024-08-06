Porn Site Offers Pole Vaulter $250k To Get Olympics-Ruining Dick Out On Camera??

French pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati has allegedly been offered US$250,000 to get his “talent below the belt” out on camera.

Ammirati became a viral sensation for all the wrong reasons over the weekend, when his crotch hit and knocked down the crossbar in his second vault attempt – meaning he failed the qualify for the final, dashing his Olympic dreams.

According to TMZ Sports, XXX porn site CamSoda has contacted the French athlete, and offered him hundreds of thousands of dollars to get nude in an hour-long cam show.

“If it was up to me, I’d award you for what everyone else saw, your talent below the belt,” CamSoda Vice President Daryn Parker reportedly wrote to Ammirati.

“As a lover of crotch-centric activities, I’d love to offer you up to $250,000 in exchange for a 60-minute webcam show, in which you show off your goods, minus the crossbar, of course.”

The pole vaulter has spoken out about the awkward incident

Ammirati has spoken to press about his disappointment in what happened.

“I’m a little disappointed, because I didn’t miss anything on the third try at 5.70m,” Ammirati told the French Athletics Federation website.

“I was 100 per cent physically, but I was missing a little pole.”

While this may read as Ammirati making fun of his situation, he was actually talking about not having enough training due to to suffering a groin injury in the lead up to the Olympics.

“What I’m missing is a bit of jumping around in training to finetune the settings,” Ammirati said. “Just a technical session. I had to give up the last two, because after a small grade 1 in the adductor, I prioritised the race.”

He has not addressed his “talent below the belt” in any interviews, nor its role in shattering his Olympics dreams.