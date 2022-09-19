—

Scottish footballer Zander Murray, a striker for Gala Fairydean Rovers, has come out as gay.

Murray: The Weight of the World is Now Off My Shoulders

“Firstly it feels like the weight of the world is now off my shoulders,” Murray said.

“The reason I have decided to do this now is twofold. Firstly I was on holiday recently at a pride event and I have always been that closeted never to go to these things but I loved it.

“The vibe was brilliant and everyone was just being free and happy and it was great to just be me.

“I also want to help other players who are struggling with this as it isn’t easy for men, especially footballers to deal with.”

Murray shared that “at that moment I thought enough is enough.

“I put a post on my social media telling folk I was gay. I didn’t need to sit the boys down in the changing room and tell them.”

Murray: I Have Been Blown Away By the Support.

Speaking on how his teammates reacted to the news, Murray said, “The lads at the club have been so supportive. I have a really strong bond with everyone at the club and I have been blown away by the support.”

In a post on Twitter on September 17, he wrote, “May as well begin my Twitter account with the simple message: Thank you to those before me, who had the courage; Want to continue the good work and here for the long run.”

Gala Fairydean Rovers Club Chairperson Ryan Cass responded, “Everyone at the club is fully supportive of Zander and we are delighted for him that he feels comfortable to come out.

“Zander has shown great bravery and he has the club’s full support and I am certain that he will get the support he deserves from all across the football family in Scotland.”

In his fourth season at the club, Murray is the first openly gay Scottish footballer since the mid-1990s. At the time, Justin Fashanu played for Airdrie and Hearts.

In June of this year, Scottish referees Craig Napier and Lloyd Wilson both came out as gay.