Out Scottish footballer, Zander Murray has opened up about the homophobic hate mail that his club received after he came out as gay.

On October 22, Murray, 30, shared on Twitter that his club, Gala Fairydean Rovers Football Club was mailed homophobic propaganda pamphlets, including a 16-page booklet titled, Homosexuality In Light Of The Bible.

According to the Scottish Daily Express, the booklet made the claim that homosexuality is “worse than smoking.” It also accuses gay men of being paedophiles.

Don’t mind trolls on social media, but to go out your way and send hate mail to my club 🤔. Such horrible words and so out of touch with reality. Just told my lil Zar, I think she replied “Da, I’ll bite their derrières!”. 😆❤️🌈 #loveislove #geespeace pic.twitter.com/W1wmlNCcZo — Zander Murray (@ZanderMurray) October 22, 2022

Murray Came Out In September

In September, Murray came out in an interview with Gala Fairydean Rovers Football Club.

During the interview, he said, “Firstly it feels like the weight of the world is now off my shoulders.

“The reason I have decided to do this now is twofold. Firstly I was on holiday recently at a pride event and I have always been that closeted never to go to these things but I loved it.

“The vibe was brilliant and everyone was just being free and happy and it was great to just be me.

“I also want to help other players who are struggling with this as it isn’t easy for men, especially footballers to deal with.”

Murray shared that “at that moment I thought enough is enough.

“I put a post on my social media telling folk I was gay. I didn’t need to sit the boys down in the changing room and tell them.”

The post read, “May as well begin my Twitter account with the simple message: Thank you to those before me, who had the courage, Want to continue the good work and here for the long run.

May aswell begin my twitter account with the simple message: – Thank you to those before me, who had the courage 🌈❤️ – Want to continue the good work and here for the long run. Z https://t.co/FNGiQPBlX6 — Zander Murray (@ZanderMurray) September 16, 2022