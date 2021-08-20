—

Cairns-based Out Labor Senator Nita Green announced on social media that she and her wife Lacey will be having their first baby together.

The Labor Party member announced on Facebook that she is pregnant and is excited to be carrying their first child.

“My wife Lacey and I are excited to announce that I am pregnant with our first child and we are looking forward to becoming parents early next year” the Senator posted.

Wow! Thank you so much to everyone for your beautiful messages. We’re overwhelmed and feeling the ❤️ — Senator Nita Green (@nitagreenqld) August 19, 2021

‘Not Doing A Gender Reveal Party’

The couple had got married in 2018 and have been trying to have a child for over two years.

“We had a counselling session as part of the process and it was useful to inform what choices we would make,” Green told Star Observer.

“Navigating the IVF process as a same-sex couple was made easier by the wonderful doctors and nurses who supported us,” said Green.

The child will be due sometime in February next year. “And no we are not doing a gender reveal party,” Green said.

‘Get Vaccinated’

Yeah baby! Pregnant and vaxxed!! Thanks to my nurse Lisa who walked me through all questions I had. The team at @CairnsHHS & @qldhealthnews are doing a great job! pic.twitter.com/48p8fPg9Aw — Senator Nita Green (@nitagreenqld) August 20, 2021

“I know many pregnant women would feel hesitant about the vaccine; but I encourage them to get health advice from their treating doctors if they have any questions or concerns,” advised Green.

“It is vital that pregnant women get vaccinated and are given access to the vaccine as part of the priority groups.”

Politicians including Federal Member for Jagajaga in Victoria Kate Thwaites congratulated the senator on her announcement via Twitter.

Led Marriage Equality Campaign In Queensland

Green was elected as a Senator at the 2019 Federal elections. During her time in politics she has been heavily involved in issues relating to LGBTQIA+ community, women and domestic violence.

She was the Queensland Field Director for the marriage equality campaign and was a campaign organiser for the Australian Manufacturing Workers Union.

Last year Green called out Liberal Senator Claire Chandler for campaigning to ban trans women from playing rugby.