According to the Sydney Morning Herald, special forces veteran and Australian Values leader, Heston Russell, reportedly hit a man at a Sydney party on January 2.

Russell became a household name when just over a month ago, news outlets reported he raised funds for a veterans mental health charity, via OnlyFans.

He is at the centre of a police investigation after being accused of threatening and assaulting the other man.

The gay adult content creator and former soldier has denied hitting the man at the party.

The Sydney Morning Herald confirms, “Kings Cross police have taken statements from the alleged victim and two witnesses and are canvassing CCTV footage from the site, located in the pool area of an inner-city apartment building.”

Russell told SMH when contacted about the incident, “that’s an outrageous lie. I didn’t hit anyone. I didn’t threaten anyone… why have you got a problem with me? Write whatever you want, I look forward to reading what you make up.”

He also reportedly wrote in a text message that he “looks forward” to speaking with the police because he knows the accusations are “not true.”

The incident occurred when Russell allegedly made “unwanted advances” towards the victim.

“He was told it wasn’t cool and was asked to leave the guy alone as his boyfriend was there watching it all and getting very upset,” a witness told SMH. “Heston responded that he ‘had no idea’ and became very angry, very quickly.”

The alleged victim has requested not to be named and is “fearful of repercussions.” He said he was “shocked by the threat” and told Russell to “leave him alone.”

Russell reacted by reportedly striking the left-hand side of the man’s face. The victim said he was left “seeing stars.”

Several eyewitnesses have stated Russell did strike the victim after the “unwelcome approach.”

Earlier, according to SMH, Russell was seen kissing other men on a harbour cruise during the day and again “throughout the course of the evening.”

He was reportedly overheard saying he would “throw [them] over the balcony” of the three-storey apartment.

Russell is supposed to have been escorted from the party soon after allegedly hitting the man who was left “visibly shaken and upset” and who also soon left the party.

On Twitter, Russell slammed the SMH’s report. He wrote, “Special forces veteran, gay pin-up boy, self-avowed defender of ‘Australian values’ & political aspirant Heston Russell” – apparently love a few labels @smh. Gossip column ‘journalism’ at its finest. Commentating on the lives of others contributing #Gossip#Agenda#Trash.”

The former platoon commander criticised mainstream media via his social media accounts following the OnlyFans fundraising controversy. It involved accusations against him of lying to the charity about the donations.

He has appeared on 2GB with Ben Fordham as well as several Sky News programs and continues to campaign for Australian Values, the political party he founded.

If you feel distressed reading the story, you can reach out to support services.

For 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14

For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.