Oxford Street’s Iconic Stonewall Hotel Has Gone Into Administration

The heart and soul of gay Oxford Street, the Stonewall Hotel has gone into administration.

A notice was taped to the front of the Stonewall Hotel in Darlinghurst, notifying customers. Shared originally to Instagram account Progress Shark, the sign read:

“This venue is under the control of Vanguard Insolvency Australia. An Administrator has been appointed to Stonewall Hotel Pty Limited pursuant to the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth). The affairs and assets of the company are now under the control of the Administrator. Unauthorised removal or interference with company property is prohibited and may constitute a criminal offence. All creditors, customers and other enquiries must be directed to Vanguard Insolvency Australia Pty Ltd.”

A notice on ASIC stated Mohammad Najjar from Vanguard Insolvency has been appointed as the administrator.

The news comes less than a year after Stonewall was acquired by Pride Holdings Group in the US, who said they were “proud to welcome the iconic Stonewall Hotel Sydney into its family of venues.”

It also comes only shortly after a second Stonewall venue was opened in Newtown.

“Newtown is sort of the brother or sister of Oxford Street. It’s got a great restaurant scene and nightclub scene,” said Promotions and Marketing Manager Glenn Hansen at the time. “It was just one of the places that we’d like to be.

The Darlinghurst venue has been closed since last week, with a sign and social media posts saying it needed urgent maintenance.

Since the news has broken, the Stonewall Hotel has published a post to Instagram titled “Farewell to Stonewall: Reflecting on 28 Years”, confirming the news.

“I would like to express how sad and difficult this decision was,” wrote Stonewall representative Craig Bell. “Stonewall began its journey 28 years ago, transforming an empty bank into something truly special. Over the years, we have employed wonderful people, connected with remarkable customers, and forged friendships that will last a lifetime. My sincere thanks go out to every one of you who contributed to our story.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stonewall Hotel (Official) (@stonewallhotelofficial)

Stonewall Hotel: A cornerstone of Sydney’s LGBTQ+ history

Stonewall first opened its doors in 1997, quickly establishing itself as a vital safe space for Sydney’s LGBTQIA+ community during a period when visibility was still hard-won.

Over more than three decades, it has become synonymous with late-night dance floors and landmark moments in queer nightlife.

The venue has played host to countless drag performers who went on to national and international recognition, and its central role on Oxford Street has also seen it become a gathering point during Mardi Gras, protests, memorial, and celebrations.

It’s unclear what this means for the Newtown Stonewall venue.

Star Observer has reached out to Pride Holdings Group for comment.