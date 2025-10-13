Oxford Street’s Stonewall Goes Global With The Launch Of Stonewall Bali

Iconic Oxford Street venue, Stonewall, is officially going global, announcing today that it will be expanding internationally with the purchase of Stonewall Bali.

It’s a major milestone for one of Australia’s longest-running and most loved LGBTQIA+ venues, which has been a cornerstone of Sydney’s queer community and nightlife for 28 years.

Featuring local drag artists, international performers, resident DJs, and a colourful program of queer celebrations designed to make, Stonewall Bali is the first in what the company hopes will be an international network of queer entertainment and culture.

The move comes following Stonewall’s acquisition by Pride Holdings Group earlier this year, the official announcement coming a few weeks after an uncirculated press statement about the dealings in July.

Although Stonewall Bali has been operating since October 2024, today’s announcement marks Pride Holdings Group’s purchase of the bar, officially becoming part of the Stonewall family.

“Stonewall has always been about bringing people together to celebrate who they are,” said Glenn Hansen, Promotions and Marketing Manager at Stonewall Sydney. “We’re thrilled to take the spirit of Stonewall beyond Oxford Street and share it with new audiences in Bali where diversity, pride, and celebration meet paradise.”

More international venues to come?

Pride Holdings Group indicated their intent to take the business global when they announced their acquisition of Stonewall Sydney, with CEO Michael Barrett saying that, “When wanting to expand to Australia and Asia, we looked no further than acquiring the number one LGBTQ entertainment complex in Australia. That being, Stonewall Hotel on Oxford Street in Sydney.”

The US-based holding company manages bars, pubs, taverns, restaurants, hotels, nightclubs and live entertainment venues, and has a significant interest in LGBTQIA+ nightlife.

The company owns a portfolio of LGBTQIA+ venues in the United States and has indicated a strategic ambition to become a major global operator within LGBTQIA+ nightlife and hospitality, saying in July that they were intending to announce “4–5 new acquisitions over the coming weeks”.

So far, Stonewall Bali is the only international venture the company has announced.