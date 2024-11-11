Syd Gay & Lesbian Business Association To Vote On ‘Pride’ Name Change

At their next Annual General Meeting, Sydney Gay and Lesbian Business Association members will participate in a very important vote: whether to change the group’s name to the Pride Business Association (PBA).

It’s proposed that the new formal name of the association will be ‘Pride Business Association (NSW) Incorporated’.

SGLBA name change ‘has been discussed for many years’

In a statement, the SGLBA said that the name change is something that has been discussed for “many years”.

“A name change has been discussed by the SGLBA and its Members for many years, and has been the subject of several detailed consultations, most recently as this year,” reads the statement. “The feedback this year has been positive, embracing the opportunity that an evolution of our name presents to our organisation.”

The SGLBA points out that when the association was founded, the name was originally the ‘Gay Business Association’, and the name change to incorporate ‘Gay and Lesbian’ occurred in the 90s.

“The last time we changed our name was in the ’90s, and this proposal is the culmination of years of consultations,” said SGLBA President Jarrod Lomas.

“We take this next step and propose that we become the Pride Business Association because we believe that the opportunity to embrace the positive benefits of a name change is now. The name Pride Business Association received overwhelming support from Members during our most recent consultations.”

“The evolution of our name to Pride Business Association builds a platform for growth and ensures that all our Members and community are welcome, building an inclusive and contemporary organisation,” Lomas continued.

“This is a positive step in our history to secure our future. I’m confident that together we will embrace this opportunity and I encourage all Members to vote in favour of the name change at the AGM.”

Sydney Gay & Lesbian Business Association is Australia’s premiere org supporting LGBTQIA+ businesses

The SGLBA is Australia’s premiere LGBTQIA+ business networking association, founded in 1981 as Australia’s first organisation focussed on supporting LGBTQIA+ businesses. One of its key founders was Star Observer founder Michael Glynn.

The AGM will be held at 10.30am on Saturday 30 November at the ACON Offices. Information on the vote has been emailed directly to SGLBA Members, and for more information, you can visit sglba.org.au.