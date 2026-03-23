Sydney Might Be Getting An Inner City LGBTIQA+ Services Hub

The City of Sydney Council has unanimously backed the Inner City Legal Centre’s calls for support to establish an inner city LGBTIQA+ Services Hub.

Demand for the Inner City Legal Centre’s LGBTQIA+ and Sex Worker Legal Services has significantly increased in recent years, which has resulted in staffing levels expanding and the organisation has now outgrown its current space in Kings Cross. Following a recent motion, the City will look to find them a bigger space that can also function as a hub for other LGBTIQA+ to work from together, potentially in a similar fashion to the Victorian Pride Centre.

Established in 1980, The Inner City Legal Centre provides free legal assistance to many within the Sydney community, including marginalised sex workers, people experiencing homelessness and members of the LGBTIQA+ community. It also presents community legal education workshops, advocates for law reform and provides outreach services. In 2024-2025, the Centre helped 137 clients and provided information or referrals for an additional 1200 plus people. It also had significant wins in cases taken to courts and tribunals.

Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore said “The City has long been a supporter of the Inner-City Legal Centre. It provides vital services including free legal assistance for marginalised sex workers, people experiencing homelessness, and members of the LGBTIQA+ community.”

The City of Sydney already supports The Inner City Legal Centre by leasing property under their Accommodation Grants Program, as well as providing financial support through other grants. These grants enable the Centre to operate the Trans and Gender Diverse Legal Service, Sex Worker specific Legal Service and LGBTQIA+ specific domestic violence legal service in NSW.

“I understand that the NSW Government is considering providing funding for a statewide LGBTIQA+ service. Such a service would be significant anchor for an LGBTIQA+ Service Hub. I hope the City can play an active role in making such a hub a reality,” says the Lord Mayor.