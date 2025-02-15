Sydney Unfurls the Progress Pride Flag to Launch Mardi Gras Festivities

Sydney’s Town Hall shone bright with pride last night as the Progress Pride Flag was raised to officially mark the beginning of 17 days of Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras celebrations.

The flag-raising ceremony was attended by Mardi Gras organisers, key figures from Sydney’s LGBTQIA+ communities, representatives from various advocacy groups, and the trailblazing 78ers, who first marched in protest for LGBTQIA+ rights in 1978.

Their presence served as a powerful reminder of the movement’s history and resilience since the very first Mardi Gras.

The ceremonial raising of the flag signifies the start of a jam-packed festival, featuring over 80 events, including the iconic Mardi Gras Parade and Party, Fair Day, Blak & Deadly: The First Nations Gala Concert, the Paradiso Pool Party, Laugh Out Proud comedy showcase, and Ultra Violet, a signature event for LGBTQIA+ women.

With ‘Free to Be’ as the festival’s 2025 theme, this year’s Mardi Gras champions self-expression and individuality, encouraging the community to celebrate authenticity without fear or restraint.

Lord Mayor of Sydney, Clover Moore AO, celebrated the launch of the celebrations, stating, “The Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Festival is one of the most anticipated events on the Sydney calendar and one we celebrate with pride.”

Last year, the event drew over 300,000 attendees and contributed approximately $38 million to the NSW economy, bringing a significant cultural and economic impact.

“Raising the Progress Pride flag above this important civic building sends the resounding message that everyone is welcome in Sydney,” Moore added.

“The City of Sydney has a very long history of supporting the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, and we’re proud to celebrate the iconic community festival in 2025.”

In keeping with its strong tradition of participation, the City of Sydney will once again join the Mardi Gras Parade, marking its 20th consecutive year.

This year’s float, themed ‘Not a Fan of a Book Ban,’ will feature 80 participants in vibrant costumes sourced from Oxford Street stores.

The float will deliver a dynamic choreographed routine set to a mash-up of Armand van Helden’s You Don’t Know Me, Taylor Swift’s You Need to Calm Down, and Troye Sivan and Pnau’s You Know What I Need.

The theme takes a stand against the increasing censorship of books that feature same-sex families and LGBTQIA+ representation in public libraries.

“Our theme was developed in workshops with our pride employee network last year – it reflects the feelings of our employees and their push to stand up for the values of inclusion,” Moore explained.

“We’ll come together to proudly showcase the City of Sydney’s commitment to equality and celebrate the power of diversity and individuality.”

Throughout the festival, the City of Sydney will display 90 Mardi Gras banners and 350 pride flag banners across the city.

These will complement the permanent pride flag and pride crossing at Taylor Square, as well as the newly unveiled pride intersection at the QTOPIA museum, officially opened today by the Lord Mayor.