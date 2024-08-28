Tensions Flare Over Oxford Street At Sydney Mayoral Candidates Forum

A number of heated exchanges—including about the current state of gaybourhood Oxford Street—took place at the Rainbow Precinct Sydney Mayoral Candidates Forum at the National Art School on Tuesday night.

Hosted by the Committee of Rainbow Precinct, the forum heard from Sydney’s ten mayoral candidates about their plans to help revitalise the area’s waning nightlife.

Some 150 crowd members gathered to listen to the candidates each give a two-minute pitch on what they hoped to achieve before each candidate was given a chance to respond to a number of questions – first, by the moderator Melissa Hoyer, and then by the audience.

As the Sydney mayoral candidates took the stage for their respective pitches, a giant red digital clock loomed overhead, although that didn’t seem to matter – nearly all speakers went over time.

Clover Moore heckled

Incumbent Lord Mayor Clover Moore continued to re-iterate that “the stars are aligning for Oxford Street,” but was the subject of consistent heckling, both from fellow councillors and from a large number of vocal crowd members.

Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore heckled by audience members at Rainbow Precinct Mayoral Candidates Forum on Tuesday August 27, 2024. pic.twitter.com/lQqi9pDn8g — City Hub Sydney (@CityHubSydney) August 28, 2024

“It’s well-known that when there is increased foot traffic and increased cycling, there is increased business,” she said in defence of her council’s decision to run a bike lane down the western side of Oxford Street. “Just have a look at those other cities where it is so successful, and business thrives.”

According to one Gen Z audience member who got up to ask a question, that foot traffic has yet to manifest.

“As a venue operator at the moment, the main issue that we’re facing is actually getting youth safe out on the streets and keeping them engaged with our nightlife,” he said.

His views were reinforced by another speaker, who expressed frustration with the inability of many of the councillors to link issues faced by young people in Sydney to those faced by businesses.

“It’s frustrating seeing older people try to keep Sydney really boring. We just want to have fun like you guys did when you were twenty, thirty, forty, fifty, sixty” she said, directing her attention towards Moore.

“It does actually affect our mental health…I think Sydney needs to realise that we are a gay capital of this world and that’s specifically this area (Oxford Street).”

Nightlife in focus at Sydney Mayoral Candidates forum

The area’s nightlife has suffered significantly in the wake of both lockout laws and COVID-19, with over 176 businesses being forced to close their doors and many others made to operate within more restrictive hours.

Both Liberal councillor Lyndon Gannon and Libertarian Sean Masters drew attention to the recent banning of alfresco drinking in front of the Old Fitzroy Hotel and agreed that alfresco drinking was something to be encouraged rather than restricted.

While Labor candidate Zann Maxwell was unable to attend due to a commitment to a fundraiser, Mitch Wilson stood in his place and advocated for an improved regulatory environment for businesses in Sydney.

“I work in nightlife policy every day of the week and I know what’s holding us back. That’s why Labor is committed to declaring five special entertainment precincts across the city if elected, including on Oxford Street,” they said.

Lord Mayor Clover Moore was heckled again when she claimed that Sydney’s laneways and bars were ahead of Melbourne.

Bike lanes criticised

Independent candidate Sam Danieli was hesitant to criticise Clover Moore but expressed his discontent with the establishment of bike lanes.

“It’s not about whether someone’s done a bad job or a good job…it is a record never to be broken… the answer of the incumbent mayor is to make (Oxford Street) greener and put bike lanes in, and that is certainly not the way forward,” he said.

Sue Ritchie placed a strong focus on the need for aesthetic revitalisation of Oxford Street during her time with the microphone and said she would introduce an initiative where fairy lights would be displayed on shopfronts to make them more attractive to passers-by.

Mayoral candidates tackle homophobia on Oxford Street

On the topic of safety and how best to handle homophobic behaviour on Oxford Street, councillors were divided.

Clover Moore and Greens candidate Sylvie Ellsmore clashed as to whether there was a need for a police-led or community-led response, and socialist alliance candidate Rachel Evans suggested that “guardian angels,” – civilian vigilantes – were the more appropriate solution.

Independent candidate Baiyu Chen suggested that police being obligated to identify themselves was cause enough to ease concerns over their behaviour, much to the amusement of a crowd that had already become confused by her rhetoric over the course of the evening.

Sydney’s council and mayoral elections take place on Saturday, September 14, 2024.

For more information on candidates and the election process, click here.