With the aim of achieving wider recognition of LGBTIQ family violence, Thorne Harbour Health and Rainbow Health Victoria have partnered together in a new Safe Always campaign.

The campaign provides insights and guidance through a website and four images of LGBTIQ couples juxtaposed with different headlines revolving around family violence.

Support Services

If you are in immediate danger: Please call emergency services (Police and Ambulance) on 000.

Safe Steps is Victoria’s 24/7 family violence response centre. Phone: 1800 015188 Website: safesteps.org.au

1800 RESPECT is a national confidential information, counselling and support service for family violence and sexual assault.Phone: 1800 737 732Website: 1800respect.org.au

“It’s a confronting campaign, but we can’t be afraid to have the difficult conversation,” said Thorne Harbour Health CEO Simon Ruth, in a press release.

The campaign is based on the lived experiences of LGBTQI people and strives to change a society where family violence exists. At the same time, it discusses harmful gender norms and spreads awareness about the many facets of what exactly violence can be.

“The discussion around family violence is often focused on men’s violence against women, but the Safe Always campaign challenges everyone to consider the diversity of experiences of family violence and the need to strive for respect, safety and support for all people, families and relationships,” Ruth added in the press release.

Lack of Access to Mainstream Services For Queers



Not only does the campaign address the fact that these experiences of violence often remain hidden, but it also brings attention toward how LGBTQI people do not have the same access to help when they become survivors of violence.

“LGBTQI communities can face difficulties accessing mainstream services that do not understand or recognise their experiences of family and intimate partner violence,” said Rainbow Health Victoria Director Marina Carman in the press release.

On the campaign website, queer individuals in Australia can find more information about where to reach out and how to understand the different types of family violence. A lack of acknowledgement and identification of these issues is, according to the organisations, a challenge that can only be improved by information and support.

“Unfortunately, LGBTQI communities are unexceptional in this regard – family violence is real for them too. We need to acknowledge this is happening to LGBTQI people and we need to address the issue head on,” Carman said in the press release.

