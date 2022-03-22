—

Stephanie, Carlos and Emil share their personal stories in Thorne Harbour Health's new 'HIV Still Matters' campaign. Images: Supplied

Thorne Harbour Health has launched a new campaign HIV Still Matters, that it says focuses on the “contemporary landscape of HIV in Australia”.

“Elevating the voices of people living with HIV has been a vital part of our ongoing response to HIV in Australia for forty years,” said Thorne Harbour CEO Simon Ruth in a statement.

“While the landscape around HIV and AIDS has changed dramatically since the 1980s – the reality is that HIV still matters, and understanding the experiences of people living with HIV remains important for us all.”

Sharing Personal Stories

The campaign features personal stories from Stephanie, Emil, Carlos, Brenton, and Andy. The personal interviews are featured on the new website hivstillmatters.org, where they share their experiences of living with HIV and disclosing it to friends, partners, family members, work colleagues and the broader community.

The website also makes it easy to access information about HIV, including “what it is, how it is transmitted and how it can be prevented; what stigma, discrimination and disclosure mean when it comes to HIV; and why it is important to remember that HIV still matters.”

THH said that a series of clips from the interviews will be launched on its social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.