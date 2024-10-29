5 of The Absolute Best Queer Horror Movies to Watch This Halloween

Arts & Entertainment Listicles News Screen
Naomi Lawrence
October 29, 2024
5 of The Absolute Best Queer Horror Movies to Watch This Halloween
Image: Images: Instagram

It’s the most wonderful time of the year: Halloween, also known as Gay Christmas’, is almost here! As a self-proclaimed cinephile and Halloween fanatic, I’ve compiled a list of five of the absolute BEST queer horror classics to watch this camp spooky season that will have you cackling or make you want to sleep with the lights on.

 Grab your popcorn and settle in, from gore and slasher to campy musical, I’ve got you covered for a good ol’ queer horror fest.

5 must-watch queer horror flicks for a hella gay Halloween movie night 

1. Ginger Snaps (2000) dir. By John Fawcett 

queer horror ginger snaps
Ginger Snaps Image: Letterboxd

A 2000’s cult-favourite, Ginger Snaps was a definitive bisexual awakening for a lot of people. The story follows two teenage sisters, the titular Ginger and Brigitte, who try to take revenge on one of the popular girls.

But things take a turn when Ginger is attacked by a wild animal and gets her first period (talk about a double whammy). Think Jennifer’s Body but campier and more teen angst with this freaky feminist low-budget but nonetheless thrilling horror.

2. Hellraiser (1987) / (2022)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hellraiser Movies (@hellraisermovies)

From the mind of gay writer Clive Barker comes his directorial debut in a kinky and depraved tale following a crew of cruel creatures from another dimension including the iconic Pinhead and the Cenobites

According to Barker, the look of the Cenobites was heavily inspired by S&M with the movie delving into the  notion of how all-consuming pleasure–supposedly–leads to hell.

If you’re brave enough, settle in for this gory exploration of the line between pain and pleasure. (Bonus points for the squirm worthy practical effects).

 3. The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975) dir. by Jim Sharman 

For everyone who thinks this is an obvious choice, hey I’m just giving you (Damnit) and myself an excuse to rewatch the best camp horror musical okay (Janet)?

Plus, what better time to indulge than Halloween? Starring Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon and more, Rocky Horror is full of delightful quirky characters, catchy songs and eye-catching visuals.

So grab some friends and go do the Time Warp again!

4. The Babadook (2014) dir. By Jennifer Kent

I’d be remiss if I forgot everyone’s favourite accidental (and national) queer icon, Babadook. The spooky demon-feature movie explores themes of grief and anxiety.

The haunting tale follows a mother and her son’s under-the- bed monster who comes to life and pursues the family.

Although the film is not outright queer in any way, the LGBTQI+ community has claimed the fabulous monster as a queer person trying to get closer or find common ground between their family

5. Titane (2021) dir. By Julia Ducournau 

A stand out queer horror classic and second ever Palme D’or winner by a female director. Titane is a queer story that follows Alexia and their father as they try to navigate a series of unexplained crimes.

Settle in for an unforgettable night with Titane, a bizarre yet sometimes comical but mostly insane body horror movie featuring a serial killer with a car fetish.

This movie has it all, from gore and sex to family trauma and LGBTQI+ themes.

Honourable Mention: Queer for Fear (2022)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Queer for Fear (@queerforfear)

Queer for Fear is a must-watch 4-part documentary series exploring the history of horror and its ever-present LGBTQI+ themes, from gothic fiction to universal monsters.

Hosted by fabulous drag queens like Peaches Christ to start. Featuring insightful interviews with creators of horror icons, with the likes of Karyn Kusama, Mark Gatiss and many more. 

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

The Iconic U=U Shirt Troye Sivan Wore On Stage Is Being Auctioned Off For Charity
October 29, 2024 | Maja Janc

The Iconic U=U Shirt Troye Sivan Wore On Stage Is Being Auctioned Off For Charity
Arts & Entertainment Celebrity Community News News
Sky News Hosts Are Calling For Surveillance Of School Classrooms To Monitor Trans Issues
October 28, 2024 | Naomi Lawrence

Sky News Hosts Are Calling For Surveillance Of School Classrooms To Monitor Trans Issues
National News News
Chase Strangio To Become the First Openly Trans Lawyer to Argue in US Supreme Court
October 28, 2024 | Naomi Lawrence

Chase Strangio To Become the First Openly Trans Lawyer to Argue in US Supreme Court
International News
Thousands Strip Naked For LGBTQIA+ Community In Spencer Tunick Project
October 27, 2024 | Michael James

Thousands Strip Naked For LGBTQIA+ Community In Spencer Tunick Project
Arts & Entertainment News Queensland News
Rumble Returns To Brisbane This December With Rumble! Island!
October 27, 2024 | Michael James

Rumble Returns To Brisbane This December With Rumble! Island!
Brisbane News What's on
Explore Your Sexuality At The Museum Of Desire In Melbourne
October 27, 2024 | Michael James

Explore Your Sexuality At The Museum Of Desire In Melbourne
News Victorian News