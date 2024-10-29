5 of The Absolute Best Queer Horror Movies to Watch This Halloween

It’s the most wonderful time of the year: Halloween, also known as ‘Gay Christmas’, is almost here! As a self-proclaimed cinephile and Halloween fanatic, I’ve compiled a list of five of the absolute BEST queer horror classics to watch this camp spooky season that will have you cackling or make you want to sleep with the lights on.

Grab your popcorn and settle in, from gore and slasher to campy musical, I’ve got you covered for a good ol’ queer horror fest.

5 must-watch queer horror flicks for a hella gay Halloween movie night

1. Ginger Snaps (2000) dir. By John Fawcett

A 2000’s cult-favourite, Ginger Snaps was a definitive bisexual awakening for a lot of people. The story follows two teenage sisters, the titular Ginger and Brigitte, who try to take revenge on one of the popular girls.

But things take a turn when Ginger is attacked by a wild animal and gets her first period (talk about a double whammy). Think Jennifer’s Body but campier and more teen angst with this freaky feminist low-budget but nonetheless thrilling horror.

2. Hellraiser (1987) / (2022)

From the mind of gay writer Clive Barker comes his directorial debut in a kinky and depraved tale following a crew of cruel creatures from another dimension including the iconic Pinhead and the Cenobites .

According to Barker, the look of the Cenobites was heavily inspired by S&M with the movie delving into the notion of how all-consuming pleasure–supposedly–leads to hell.

If you’re brave enough, settle in for this gory exploration of the line between pain and pleasure. (Bonus points for the squirm worthy practical effects).

3. The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975) dir. by Jim Sharman

For everyone who thinks this is an obvious choice, hey I’m just giving you (Damnit) and myself an excuse to rewatch the best camp horror musical okay (Janet)?

Plus, what better time to indulge than Halloween? Starring Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon and more, Rocky Horror is full of delightful quirky characters, catchy songs and eye-catching visuals.

So grab some friends and go do the Time Warp again!

4. The Babadook (2014) dir. By Jennifer Kent

I’d be remiss if I forgot everyone’s favourite accidental (and national) queer icon, Babadook. The spooky demon-feature movie explores themes of grief and anxiety.

The haunting tale follows a mother and her son’s under-the- bed monster who comes to life and pursues the family.

Although the film is not outright queer in any way, the LGBTQI+ community has claimed the fabulous monster as a queer person trying to get closer or find common ground between their family

5. Titane (2021) dir. By Julia Ducournau

A stand out queer horror classic and second ever Palme D’or winner by a female director. Titane is a queer story that follows Alexia and their father as they try to navigate a series of unexplained crimes.

Settle in for an unforgettable night with Titane, a bizarre yet sometimes comical but mostly insane body horror movie featuring a serial killer with a car fetish.

This movie has it all, from gore and sex to family trauma and LGBTQI+ themes.

Honourable Mention: Queer for Fear (2022)

Queer for Fear is a must-watch 4-part documentary series exploring the history of horror and its ever-present LGBTQI+ themes, from gothic fiction to universal monsters.

Hosted by fabulous drag queens like Peaches Christ to start. Featuring insightful interviews with creators of horror icons, with the likes of Karyn Kusama, Mark Gatiss and many more.