Browse through our picks for what’s on in Sydney this long weekend and beyond, including concerts, cinema and parties.

Have A Pink Friday At The Imperial

The Haus of Karma is taking over the Imperial’s basement as part of Volume II of the new Pink Friday series of events. Spearheaded by Sydney queen Karma and her friends Miss Andry and London Bridge, the three will bring various drag shows before the DJs take the stage and keep the good vibes spinning.

Pink Friday is a safe space for all queer people with free admission for First Nations people. Head to Erskineville on Friday for a night of drag and dancing – and of course, don’t forget to wear pink.

When: 10pm, Friday, September 30, 2022

Where: The Imperial Erskineville, 35 Erskineville Rd, Erskineville

Tickets: Free Entry

Dress Up For Sydney Gaymers’ Red Carpet

Another month has passed, meaning it’s time for Sydney Gaymers to host their monthly event SideQuest. They’ll be rolling out the red carpet for queens Celeste.teal, Faye Fem and newcomer Rizz Peggy, as well as anyone else dressing to impress.

Held in the Oxford’s Polo Lounge, anyone is welcome to join to play games and socialise. They’ll also be holding a fundraising raffle throughout the night with heaps of prizes to be won – but you’ll have to turn up to find out what they are.

When: 7pm, Friday, September 30, 2022

Where: The Polo Lounge – The Oxford Hotel, 134 Oxford St, Darlinghurst

Tickets: Free entry, details here

Catch Peach PRC On Oxford Street

Queer Australian singer Peach PRC is making up for her missed appearances at YUNGBLUD’s shows with two performances this Saturday at the Oxford Art Factory, with special assistance from Yorke. She plans to bring her trademark mix of sensitivity and humour to audiences that has garnered her streams in the tens of millions.

The second nighttime show has already sold out, but the afternoon’s all-ages matinee slot still has limited tickets available.

When: 3:30pm, Saturday, October 1, 2022.

Where: Oxford Art Factory, 38/46 Oxford Street

Tickets: $39.90

Portrait Of A Lady On Fire Screening At The Art Gallery

Celina Sciamma’s Portrait of a Lady on Fire is perhaps the most remarkable film released in 2019, notable for its use of the female gaze and its tender look at queer love that stirs up intense emotions in both its characters and the audience.

If you missed it on the big screen back then, the Art Gallery of NSW is screening it as a part of their latest free cinema program this Wednesday with an afternoon and evening session. Portrait is a truly stunning film that deserves to be seen on the big screen; for free is a steal.

When: 2pm and 7:15pm, Wednesday, October 5, 2022

Where: Art Gallery of NSW, Art Gallery Rd

Tickets: Free, but bookings encouraged

Todrick Hall Heads Down Under This Week

Popstar, rapper and occasional Drag Race judge Todrick Hall is bringing his Femuline tour to Australia, including the best stuff from his latest albums and EPs released during the quarantine era.

You’ll be able to catch his charismatic exhibition at UNSW’s Roundhouse in the two-hour show, along with a spectacular troupe of backup dancers. Tickets are in their final wave, so don’t stall if you want to secure a spot.

When: 7:30pm, Thursday, October 6, 2022

Where: Roundhouse (E6), Anzac Parade, UNSW Sydney, Kensington

Tickets: $85

Charli XCX On Repeat

If Crash has been on constant repeat in your playlists since it was released in March, now’s your chance to prove it. Pleasures Playhouse is hosting a night of Charli XCX bangers to dance, sway and maybe even cry a little bit to.

Held in the usual abandoned Chinatown cinema venue, tickets are in the final wave of availability, meaning you’ll have to get in quick if you want to scream every word in her discography, from Vroom Vroom to Lightning.

When: 6pm, Thursday, October 6, 2022

Where: Pleasures Playhouse, 6-12 Harbour Street Sydney

Tickets: $18






