—

Australian’s general healthcare needs are being put on the back burner, unless they are one of the symptoms of this horrendous virus.

Members of the trans and gender diverse community have been impacted severely, by not being able to access trans services and appointments face-to-face.

ACON and Trans Pride Australia have taken it upon themselves and are using their fabulous initiative to hold a four-part event, which has been supported by the City of Sydney, for Trans Pride In A Pandemic. The series will cover what it means to be trans and live through a global health crisis.

David Alexander from ACON spoke with Star Observer saying, “Many trans people, particularly those at the intersections of ethnicity, class and ability, continue to report experiences of isolation, discrimination, and loneliness.

“Many also report increased levels of food insecurity, financial hardship, mental health issues and delayed access to gender-affirming care. It’s essential that these conversations with the community are held as frequently as possible, particularly at a time when the world is facing a devastating pandemic and race-relations are under heightened scrutiny.”

Advertisement how to stay strong, resilient and connected as we re-imagine a world we want to live and thrive in.

Members of the panel are Panda Cheong who is more then their work but happens to be a psychologist; Dan Kaplan who is an accredited mental health social worker working in Warrang (Sydney) and New York City; James Lyon who is a holistic nutritionist specialising in trans health, and nutrition in addiction and recovery; and Kira Magee who is a remedial massage therapist and athlete in Warrang (Sydney).

David ended by saying, “One of the few silver linings of COVID-19 has been the immense and wonderful surge in online spaces and events that have brought together such a rich diversity of the trans and gender diverse community, and our allies, from all over the world. Particularly those living in regional and rural areas, and those who can’t travel or leave their home.”

Anyone and everyone is invited and welcome, although please note that these forums have been built in NSW. Every forum is free and captioned, all speakers are paid.

Register for one, some or all of the forums at www.acon.org.au or share the Facebook event.