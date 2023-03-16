Trolls Target Drew Barrymore Over Interview With Trans TikTok Influencer Dylan Mulvaney

Internet trolls have targeted Drew Barrymore over her heartwarming interview with transgender TikTok influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Earlier this week, Barrymore sat down with Mulvaney to discuss the latter’s series chronicling her first year of transition, “365 Days of Girlhood.”

Trigger Warning: This story discusses Transphobia, which might be distressing to some readers. For 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

‘The Greatest Weapon That I Can Contribute Is Trans Joy’

When asked how she copes with negativity directed at her, Mulvaney said, “There’s so much hatred directed at the trans community right now, it’s everywhere.

“I think the greatest weapon that I can contribute is trans joy and comedy and talking about hard subjects, and really intricate moments of a transition, and try to let everybody in to see that I’m not a monster. I’m not somebody that is trying to do anything but be myself.”

At this point, Mulvaney told Barrymore, “I look at someone like you, and I can’t imagine anyone disliking you.”

Barrymore shared that the person she sometimes dislikes the most is herself. “Oh, me too,” Mulvaney responded. The pair then hugged each other.

This exchange went viral. It also angered internet trolls, most notably Representative Lauren Boebert from Colorado, a Trump Republican.

In a post to social media, Boebert complained, “Liberals believe men are better at being women than women are. A liberal’s world is a man’s world… oh, the irony!”

Liberals believe men are better at being women than women are. A liberal’s world is a man’s world… oh, the irony! — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) March 15, 2023

She also posted, “Drew Barrymore: “I love women who have fought to change the world,” along with a screenshot of Barrymore comforting Mulvaney.

Drew Barrymore: “I love women who have fought to change the world.” Also Drew Barrymore: pic.twitter.com/9AugaTFmFZ — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) March 15, 2023

Many people on social media came to Barrymore and Mulvaney’s aid.

To the ignorant, hateful people attacking Drew Barrymore because she had Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender woman and activist on her show, and showed compassion and love towards her, your children are watching: – Your children will be undereducated and ill-prepared for the world if… https://t.co/Ww4ylboaPF pic.twitter.com/YqHyRBbwCl — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) March 14, 2023

One such user, tweeted, “To the ignorant, hateful people attacking Drew Barrymore because she had Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender woman and activist on her show, and showed compassion and love towards her, your children are watching.”