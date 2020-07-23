—

With the ongoing turmoil of COVID-19, the Tropical Fruits Team this week made the devastating announcement that this year’s festivities would not go ahead.

“After much consideration, the Committee unanimously feels that the safety of our community must always come first. This decision has not come easily, but we want to keep our Fruity Family and our Club strong for the future,” reads a statement released by Tropical Fruits on social media Wednesday.

Each New Year since 1988 Tropical Fruits has continued to welcome visitors from across Australia and abroad to the magical Northern Rivers region. A highlight for many, the parties continue to bring together diverse, fun loving crowds and are for many a continuing highlight on the LGBTIQ calendar.

Club Manger Marie Reilly, spoke with Star Observer shortly after the public announcement.

“We are very saddened to announce the cancelation of the New Year’s Festival. The fruity family love the event as much as the guests tell us they love it to so it was a very difficult decision.

“But we looked at it from every angle. From making COVID safe dancefloors and camping, to moving stages outside but we just had to come to decision that it was not going to be feasible this year.”

Advertisement

“We have this crisis–tunity, if you will, to contribute to our foundation in terms of strategic presence, community engagement and building our online presence as well as our new monthly live stream program called Live Fruits – which this Saturday will feature DJ Sandi Hotrod.

“Also, we will be looking at hosting more small gatherings once small gatherings are allowed.

“We cannot wait to be planning the next festival once we are past this immediate crisis.”

For more info head to www.tropicalfruits.org.au