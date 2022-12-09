—

Despite the turnout for volunteers for the festival, Tropical Fruits has sadly cancelled the Wild Hearts Festival. Photo: The Tropical Fruits Inc/Facebook

In an unfortunate turn of events, the long-running Lismore LGBTQ group Tropical Fruits have announced the cancellation of their New Year’s Eve festival for the year.

Coming off of the scaled-down version from last year, along with the region suffering from floods, it was with a heavy heart that the Fruits announced that this year’s festival wasn’t going to proceed.

“Our management committee and key stakeholders have been working tirelessly all year to recover from the devastating floods in February and put on a New Years’ event for our amazing, fruity community.”

“Unfortunately, lower than expected ticket sales, high production costs and critical safety concerns at the event site have meant that the event isn’t viable this year.”

Not An Easy Decision

Due to start on 31st December at Lismore Showgrounds, followed up by a recovery party before 2nd January 2023, the festival draws in thousands of people to the area who usually stay for a week.

“Our team has exhausted every option to make the event work. We understand the impact that this decision will have on our community and we hope that you can accept our deepest apologies,” the group said in their Facebook post.

“We would appreciate your patience and kindness during this time.”

The group has stated that ticket holders will be contacted soon regarding refunds or credits.