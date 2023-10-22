December 27: Bush Magik New Year’s Festival

Douglas Magaletti
October 22, 2023
December 27: Bush Magik New Year’s Festival
Bush Magik is set to return to Lismore, from December 27, 2023 until January 2, 2024.

Hosted by Tropical Fruits, the festival will feature three dance parties, as well as panels, workshops, and activities. 

According to organisers, “This year’s theme pays homage to the beauty and enchantment of this great land, while celebrating the connection between the Australian bush and the magikal forces that have shaped the landscapes of ourselves and each other as LGBTQ+ people.”

The performance lineup includes Matt Vaughan, Nick Wales, Feisty, Jason De Cox, Crescendoll, Dolly Llama, Guy Grey, Sweaty Baby, DJ Magnus, SarahTone’N, Buck Naked, Hani, Ruby Teys, Bob Downe, Cindy Pastel, Benjamin Butterfly, and Felicia Foxx.

For more information, visit their website tropicalfruits.org.au

When: December 27, 2023 – January 2, 2024 (Camping till January 4)

Where: Lismore Showgrounds, 116 Alexandra Parade, North Lismore, NSW

