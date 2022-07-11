—

A UK schoolboy’s prom outfit has gone viral.

Korben Green, 16, from Archbishop Sancroft High School in Norfolk, wore a stunning red sequined tuxedo and ballgown skirt combo.

Michelle Visage responded to the tweet, writing, “Ohhhhhhhh yes! You are an amazing beautiful mom and your child is a STAR.”

Ohhhhhhhh yes! You are an amazing beautiful mom and your child is a STAR https://t.co/xNijKTggAM — michelle visage (@michellevisage) July 1, 2022

In an interview with the BBC, Green’s mother talked about the moment Korben arrived at prom.

She said, “As soon as he got out of the car, everyone just cheered and I was crying, some of the teachers were crying, because he was being who he wanted to be.

“Everyone has been very supportive, and his year group has been incredible.”

She continued, “If you let your child be who they are then you’ll get nothing but the best out of them.

“There are people in the world who still don’t understand, but the feeling of acceptance, you can’t beat that feeling. I am so happy for him.”

“It sends a message – you can be who you want to be,” he said.

Since he’s been a young teen, Green has performed drag as Miss Frou Frou.

Oh my goodness… the amount of love… THANK YOU!! Thank you to everyone who is not only supportive of me but supports the LGBTQIA+ community! Thank you for spreading love!❤️‍🔥⭐️🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️#blacklivesmatter https://t.co/pOWbDMbVXs — Miss Frou Frou (@missfroufrou1) July 1, 2022