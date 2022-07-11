A UK schoolboy’s prom outfit has gone viral. 

Korben Green, 16, from Archbishop Sancroft High School in Norfolk, wore a stunning red sequined tuxedo and ballgown skirt combo.

Green’s mother, Nina, posted photos of Korben on Twitter, writing, “At age 12 my son announced he wanted to go to his school #prom in a gown. Four years later we made it happen. I’m so incredibly #proud of him for being true to himself & the reception he got from his whole school was incredible. What do you think @michellevisage @theebillyporter.”

Michelle Visage responded to the tweet, writing,  “Ohhhhhhhh yes! You are an amazing beautiful mom and your child is a STAR.”

In an interview with the BBC, Green’s mother talked about the moment Korben arrived at prom.

She said, “As soon as he got out of the car, everyone just cheered and I was crying, some of the teachers were crying, because he was being who he wanted to be. 

“Everyone has been very supportive, and his year group has been incredible.”

She continued, “If you let your child be who they are then you’ll get nothing but the best out of them.

“There are people in the world who still don’t understand, but the feeling of acceptance, you can’t beat that feeling. I am so happy for him.”

Green talked about the importance of the outfit.

“It sends a message – you can be who you want to be,” he said. 

Since he’s been a young teen, Green has performed drag as Miss Frou Frou.

